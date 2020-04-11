Indiana Historical Society to start a coronavirus collection

The Indiana Historical Society asked members of the public to send it anything that might reveal how they are dealing with “the new normal”, meaning the social distancing policy at the time of coronavirus, saying that it would be a valuable contribution to their archive of state history stretching back to 1830.
Saying that "this is a period of time people are going to study for centuries," the Indiana Historical Society is asking the public to submit videos, photos and other items that will help tell the story of this pandemic. https://t.co/HfTRqkq6nU— NPR (@NPR) April 10, 2020
This sort of fast thinking is known as “rapid response collecting,” NPR reported.
The society already accepted several hundred items, including videos of families who sing songs together as they spend most of their time at home, virtual prayers, and oral histories where people just send an audio file of what they are thinking of.