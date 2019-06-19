Iran one of chief culprits of espionage in Germany - intelligence report

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A German intelligence report released on Wednesday asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran, China and Russia are the chief culprits of illegal surveillance in the federal republic.



According to the intelligence report of the state of Brandenburg that was reviewed by The Jerusalem Post, "The main actors in espionage activities in the Federal Republic of Germany are still the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China and Iran."

The report also noted that Turkey's government spies on opponents of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Islamic regime.Iran's regime has conducted illicit proliferation activities in Germany since the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was reached with Tehran. In exchange for Tehran agreeing to curbs on its nuclear program, the world powers, including Germany, provided considerable economic sanctions relief to Iran.The Post reported in May that a German state intelligence report from Bavaria said Iran is “making efforts to expand its conventional arsenal of weapons with weapons of mass destruction.”Iran was termed a “risk country” in the 335-page document outlining serious threats to the security and democracy of the state of Bavaria.The intelligence report defines weapons of mass destruction as “the spread of atomic, biological, chemical weapons of mass destruction.”The intelligence report for the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern wrote in its May document: “The fight against the illegal proliferation of nuclear, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction and the materials needed for their manufacture, as well as the corresponding delivery systems [e.g. rockets], including the necessary knowledge, in cooperation with other authorities, is also the responsibility of counterintelligence.”The intelligence report added, “From these points of view, it is essentially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [North Korea] and the Syrian Arab Republic that need to be mentioned. The intelligence services of these countries, in many ways, are involved in unlawful procurement activities in the field of proliferation, using globally oriented, conspiratorial business and commercial structures.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



