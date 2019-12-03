The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Italian local politician ‘offended’ over Holocaust survivor saying Jesus was Jewish

Fabio Tuiach, a member of the municipal council of Trieste, made the comment ahead of a council vote on a motion proposing to award Auschwitz survivor Liliana Segre the city’s honorary citizenship.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 11:32
Townhall, Trieste, Italy. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Townhall, Trieste, Italy.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A local Italian politician said that he felt offended because a Holocaust survivor and senator for life noted that Jesus was Jewish, Italian media reported on Friday.
Fabio Tuiach, a member of the municipal council of Trieste, made the comment ahead of a council vote on a motion proposing to award Auschwitz survivor Liliana Segre the city’s honorary citizenship.
As can be seen in a video of a November-18 meeting published by Italian daily La Repubblica, Tuiach called Segre a “nice little granny” and said that he would be willing to invite her over for tea “like [right-wing League leader Matteo] Salvini did.” He added that he had the highest admiration for her considering that she witnessed one of the ugliest pages in history.
“As a devout Catholic, I was confused and also a little offended by the fact that she said that Jesus was Jewish,” he then said, slightly mumbling as he added that “he was the son of God, he was God for me; therefore I will abstain.” 
In the video, it is possible to hear other council members roaring in the background.
According to the Italian online magazine Open, Tuiach, 39, is a professional boxer, and he was elected with the League, before moving to the neo-fascist party Forza Nuova, and subsequently expelled after justifying the murder of a detainee on drug charges by the Italian police forces. In the past, he also called Islam’s prophet Mohammed “a pedophile.”
His words about Jesus sparked widespread outrage and criticism, with many pointing out how, as a devout Catholic, Tuiach could have simply found out about Jesus’ Jewishness by reading the Bible.
On November 19, the news segment of the Italian broadcasting company Rai reported that, in the end, the motion to award Segre Trieste’s honorary citizenship was approved unanimously.
Born in 1930 into a Jewish family in Milan, Segre was deported to Auschwitz when she was 13 years old.
In January 2018, Italian President Sergio Mattarella appointed her senator for life, honoring her decades of public service bearing her testimony of the horrors of the Holocaust.
Since she took the position, Segre has become one of the most well-known and appreciated public figures in the country, working to promote not only Holocaust remembrance but also a message of tolerance and solidarity.
At the beginning of November, Italian authorities announced that they were placing the senator under police escort after she received threats from far-right fanatics.
In the past few months, several Italian cities and towns have decided to award her their honorary citizenship.


