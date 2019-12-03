JNF-USA donations to be matched on ‘GivingTuesday’

In honor of GivingTuesday, which is marked today, December 3, every gift made to Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) will be matched thanks to the generous contributions of the Gene & Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund, Bernice Friedman and Drs. Toby and Mort Mower. GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. “As we approach December 31, many of us are thinking of ways to maximize our tax-deductible giving,” said JNF-USA president, Dr. Sol Lizerbram. “GivingTuesday comes at the perfect time for those considering donating to JNF-USA, especially as their donation will be matched. As in previous years, we expect to see the majority of donations made through our website at www.jnf.org and via our Facebook page. In addition, we are hosting community events throughout the country where our partners can make a gift in person while meeting inspirational changemakers from the US and Israel.”Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is building housing sites in Israel’s North and South, providing fire trucks and stations, planting trees, creating employment opportunities, developing water infrastructure and delivering ongoing therapeutic, emotional and psychological assistance. In addition, JNF-USA is boosting tourism, building medical centers, preserving heritage sites, supporting people with special needs and funding groundbreaking research centers. JNF-USA’s Israel Continuum is connecting and growing future leaders in communities across the US and its numerous initiatives strengthen the connection between Israel and school students, college students, and young professionals.