Jewish Caucus hangs mezuzahs in CA State Capitol as "Mezuzah Bill" passes

According to a release by California state legislators, the bill was a Jewish Caucus priority bill, co-authored by every member of the caucus.

By LEON SVERDLOV
August 14, 2019 06:13
California state Capitol

California state Capitol . (photo credit: ANDRE M/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

On Monday, August 12, members of the Jewish Caucus affixed mezuzahs on their office doors in the California State Capitol in Sacramento.

Over summer recess, that ended on Monday, Governor Newsom signed the "Mezuzah bill" into law, ensuring that landlords and home owners' associations can no longer prohibit residents from putting religious items on their doors. 
According to a release by California state legislators, the bill was a Jewish Caucus priority bill, co-authored by every member of the caucus.


The Anti-Defamation League was the bill's lead sponsor, after reporting several instances of landlord and homeowner discrimination against Jewish residents who wished to fulfill their religious commandment to of affixing a mezuzah at their home entrance.


Senator Ben Allen, Jewish Caucus Chair and the lead sponsor of SB 652, worked with several faith-based organizations, including the Hindu American Foundation, who requested an increase in the minimum size to meet the religious needs.


The bill – the release said – received wide bipartisan support, and passed through the legislature unanimously. It was signed into law by Governor Newsom on July 30.



