Jewish WWE announcer Howard Finkel dies at age 69

Details surrounding his death have yet to be made public. The WWE made Finkel's death known, while adding their condolences.

Finkel, known as "The Fink" debuted his career in 1977 at Madison Square Garden for WWE's predecessor WWWF. When the WWE was established in 1980, Finkel became its first and longest employee.

Though he made his career in announcing, he didn't shy away from a competing. In 1995 he battled Harvey Wippleman in a Tuxedo Match on Raw, and in 1998 helped X-Pac shave Jeff Jarret's hair in a Hair vs. Hair Match at SummerSlam.



Finkel was well known for his vast knowledge of sports entertainment history, and in 2009 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

