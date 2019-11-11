Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Jewish community to receive security training from U.S. Secret Service

The training event in Memphis, Tennessee is organized by the Secure Community Network

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS
November 11, 2019 10:36
1 minute read.
U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detain a man in front of the White House during a Fo

U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detain a man in front of the White House during a Fourth of July Independence Day protest in Washington, D.C., U.S.. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER)

The Secure Community Network (SCN) has teamed up with the US Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) to offer training on threat assessment and prevention of violence against America's Jewish community.

The event, to be held in Memphis, Tennessee Wednesday, will bring together law enforcement agencies, school officials, mental health professionals and local corporations to advise Jewish community leaders on how best to mitigate against the threat of attack.

“Recognizing potential threats is critical to preventing attacks at our schools, synagogues and community centers,” said Michael Masters, National Director and CEO of SCN. “We are grateful to partner with the Secret Service NTAC to provide uniform, accurate training so that we can improve the safety of our community.”

The training comes just over a year on from the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue, Pittsburgh, in which eleven people were killed and seven injured, making it the deadliest antisemitic attack on American soil.

“It is critically important for our leaders to recognize potential threats and know how to respond,” said Stuart Frisch, the Memphis community’s Regional Security Advisor with NTAC.

“We take security training seriously and are proud to partner with the United States Secret Service to make sure our community is safe and prepared,” he added.

The Secure Community Network was founded in 2004 as a national initiative dedicated to providing homeland security initiatives for America's Jewish community.



