Jewish groups show solidarity to China envoy after coronavirus xenophobia

WASHINGTON – The Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA) sent a letter of solidarity to multiple Chinese American organizations on Wednesday, following what it called “rising xenophobia aimed at the Chinese American and Chinese communities over the spread of the coronavirus.”“We believe it is important that the Jewish community express our solidarity and support for our Chinese American friends,” the JCPA said in a statement. Dozens of Jewish organizations have signed the letter, including the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Anti-Defamation League (ADL), B’nai B’rith International and the Central Conference of American Rabbis. Media reports indicated numerous racist incidents directed at Asian-Americans since the outbreak of the coronavirus.The letter expresses solidarity with the Chinese American community and pledges to make sure that individuals and businesses feel safe. It also indicates that several Jewish communities have sent delegations to local Chinatowns to show their unwavering support. A copy of the letter was hand-delivered to the Chinese ambassador to the US on Wednesday.Ron Halber, executive director of the JCRC of Greater Washington, told The Jerusalem Post the letter was warmly received.“American Jews understand from our history how stereotyping and antisemitism bigotry can lead to terrible consequences,” he said. “And so when we find a group in our country that has the potential to be marginalized based on who they are, the Jewish community, she feels a moral imperative to stand up and say, ‘This can’t be tolerated.’”“Dear Friends, we are writing to express our heartfelt solidarity with you during these tense and troubling times,” the letter reads.“We are concerned about rising xenophobia aimed at Chinese people in this country and abroad over the COVID-19 coronavirus,” it says. “We know that in such times, concern can quickly turn into hysteria, which can lead to scapegoating. We pledge to help ensure that Chinese people feel safe and supported and to combat attacks and stereotyping on social media. We know from history, ours and yours, that such fearmongering can be devastating.”“We are also aware that many Chinese-owned businesses have been affected by misinformed concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Please be assured that we will strongly encourage our own community not to give in to such fears.”“The Chinese and Jewish communities share much in common, including a commitment to the highest ideals and welcoming spirit of America. We in the Jewish community are more committed than ever to upholding these ideals and ensuring they are extended to you, our friends and neighbors,” the letter said.