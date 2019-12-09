The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jewish journalist’s nose possibly ‘doctored’ on Swedish ID card

“As a Jew in Europe you get used to much of this stuff happening that you brush a lot of it aside because... you know the cost of complaining,” Annika Hernroth-Rothstein said.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 18:39
A picture of Annika Hernroth-Rothstein's National ID that shows her nose to be totally distorted (photo credit: ANNIKA HENROTH-ROTHSTEIN)
A picture of Annika Hernroth-Rothstein's National ID that shows her nose to be totally distorted
(photo credit: ANNIKA HENROTH-ROTHSTEIN)
Swedish Jewish journalist Annika Hernroth-Rothstein took to Twitter this weekend to reveal a picture of her national ID that shows her nose having possibly been doctored.
In the picture, Rothstein’s nose is distorted and looks like a stereotypical Jewish caricature nose that is commonly used in antisemitic cartoons while the rest of her face looks untouched.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Monday, Rothstein said that she can’t say with total certainty say that it was an antisemitic incident, “but what I do know is that no other part of my face has been changed, and it’s only my nose and it’s been changed in a very specific and stereotypical way.”
She said that the police also have a digital copy of her ID “and it looks nothing like the ID I’m holding in my hand, which also seems puzzling and it bothers me.”
Asked how this all started, Rothstein said that a couple of years ago, when she was applying for her ID, as well as an extra passport for work reasons, her boss at the time had written her letter - as is the protocol when applying for an extra passport - “and it had my legal name on it, which is my Hebrew name Chana, on it.
“So I applied for the extra passport at the same time that I was applying for my national ID, and what you do there is no physical photo that you take,” she explained. “You stand in front of a photo booth that is attached to the desk and you take your photo right there and then, see it on the screen and you okay it, and you sign it and that’s it.”
When she picked the ID up two weeks later at the police station, “it was doctored in the way that I posted on Twitter - it was changed, I had a gigantic, very stereotypical… cartoon-ish nose.
“What I did at the time, was unfortunately nothing, I was really really embarrassed, shocked and humiliated and I was also taken aback,” she said, adding that she brought it home feeling sad and put it in a draw.
What spurred Rothstein to finally post the picture of the ID was while she was looking for camera equipment and came across it while she was rummaging through the draw.
“I had a non-Jewish friend over and I said to my friend off-hand, ‘oh do you want to see something sick?’ And I showed him the ID, and he got really upset and said that ‘this is horrendous and it can’t be a mistake… It’s so upsetting because it happened at a government agency, why haven’t you done anything?’” she continued, “and because he got so upset about it and his reaction was so strong, my reaction was probably not strong enough.”
Rothstein explained that “as a Jew in Europe you get used to so much of this stuff happening that you brush a lot of it aside because... you know the cost of complaining, so you try to forget about these incidents.”
As a result of her friend’s reaction, she decided to post it on Twitter.
After posting the picture and tweeting about it, Rothstein received a huge amount of offensive and antisemitic responses, which deeply upset her.  
“It’s been incredibly difficult and hurtful, it made me remember why I stopped talking about antisemitism that happens to me personally,” she stressed. “I guess I sort of blocked out how terrible and dark and vile Twitter is to you as a Jew when you talk about these issues.
“A lot of them of antisemitic, horrible cesspools of hate,” she said, adding that most Jewish Twitter has to put up with a lot of antisemitism. “It’s something  we live with on Jewish Twitter every day.”
Rothstein said that after she saw the responses, she questioned whether it’s worth it to even publish these incidents on social media, “I don’t know if it is, it’s just too much and too dark...and threads get started about your face and that you’re ‘an ugly Jew’ - it’s a lot to deal with.”
She added that this type of hate doesn’t just ruin your day or your week but your month.”
Following the Twitter post, Magnus Roglert, who works at the Law Department of the Swedish Police Authority said in a statement over the weekend that they “will, of course, take a closer look at the matter, and we therefore ask the person to contact us as soon as possible.
“We are back tracking the matter to see if a manipulation has happened or if the image is just distorted by shadows and/or bad resolution,” Roglert said. “When an image for a national ID card is taken in a photo booth at a police station somewhere in Sweden, a digital and automated process takes place.
“It’s all digitalized, but there is always a risk that digital systems are manipulated, so we take this seriously,” Roglert added.
Following the release of the statement, Rothstein told the Post that she filed an official complaint on Sunday with the police.
“When I spoke to the police woman who took down my statement, what she said is that they have a screen of the finished product of every passport you have and every ID - they can see the digital version of it - and what she said that the digital version of my ID card does not match the physical version that I have… she told me that that implies that whatever happened happened very late in the process” adding that “it was very odd and she hasn’t heard of that before.”
Rothstein added that she hopes “that this is a digital glitch - and nothing else, and that my gut feeling was completely off.”


