Jewish organizations offering $1m in grants to tackle women’s issues

Sexual harassment victim [Illustrative].
(photo credit: INIMAGE)
X
A coalition representing more than 100 Jewish organizations, funders, individuals and experts will provide $1 million in grants to promote women’s leadership, and to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The SafetyRespectEquity Coalition, or SRE, is seeking grant proposals from Jewish institutions to develop or enhance programs in their own organizations or in the community, with $250,000 to be awarded for organizational capacity-building and $750,000 for field capacity-building.
“These grants represent a diverse group of funders coming together to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination, ensuring talented people will want to work and volunteer in the Jewish community now and in the future,” Lisa Eisen, president of the U.S. Jewish Portfolio at the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, one of the SRE Coalition’s major funders, said in a statement. “Practitioners will use these funds to help networks and organizations carry out this work and address critical gaps we have identified, such as organizational training, accountability mechanisms, and gender equity and other related research.”
The deadline to submit grant proposals is March 26. Awards are scheduled to be announced in May.
