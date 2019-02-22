Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Jewish organizations offering $1m in grants to tackle women’s issues

The SafetyRespectEquity Coalition, or SRE, is seeking grant proposals from Jewish institutions to develop or enhance programs in their own organizations or in the community.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
February 22, 2019 09:15
Sexual harassment

Sexual harassment victim [Illustrative]. (photo credit: INIMAGE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

A coalition representing more than 100 Jewish organizations, funders, individuals and experts will provide $1 million in grants to promote women’s leadership, and to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

The SafetyRespectEquity Coalition, or SRE, is seeking grant proposals from Jewish institutions to develop or enhance programs in their own organizations or in the community, with $250,000 to be awarded for organizational capacity-building and $750,000 for field capacity-building.

“These grants represent a diverse group of funders coming together to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination, ensuring talented people will want to work and volunteer in the Jewish community now and in the future,” Lisa Eisen, president of the U.S. Jewish Portfolio at the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, one of the SRE Coalition’s major funders, said in a statement. “Practitioners will use these funds to help networks and organizations carry out this work and address critical gaps we have identified, such as organizational training, accountability mechanisms, and gender equity and other related research.”


The deadline to submit grant proposals is March 26. Awards are scheduled to be announced in May.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

gender
February 22, 2019
$1 m. granted to stop sexual harassment in Jewish workplaces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut