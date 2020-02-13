The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish soldiers buried under a cross, mistake fixed 75 years later

In a moving ceremony in Manila, five headstones of American Jewish soldiers who died during the WWII were replaced thanks to the efforts of NGO Operation Benjamin, honoring their identity and memory.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 05:43
Operation Benjamin ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery on February 12, 2020. (photo credit: OPERATION BENJAMIN)
Operation Benjamin ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery on February 12, 2020.
(photo credit: OPERATION BENJAMIN)
In 2014, just a few days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day, Rabbi JJ Schacter visited the Normandy American Cemetery. Deeply moved by a site that he describes as an “incredibly touching, solemn, quiet, holy space surrounded by the remains of American soldiers who gave up their lives for freedom,” the rabbi, a professor of Jewish History and Thought at Yeshiva University, started to realize that he was expecting more tombs carrying a star of David instead of a cross. A little over five years, a ceremony took place at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines on Wednesday to replace the gravestones of five Jewish soldiers who were previously under a Latin cross.
As Schacter explained to The Jerusalem Post, an organized effort to identify those soldiers who were mistakenly buried with the wrong religious mark stemmed from that first insight, eventually prompting the establishment of a non-profit organization devoted to this mission and called Operation Benjamin, after the name of the soldier whose case was the first successful marker change.
“After JJ told me about his experience in Normandy, I spent hours and hours researching the matter,” Schacter’s long-time friend and Operation Benjamin founder Shalom Lamm explained to the Post. “Since the beginning, the numbers seemed to match his impression: Jews represented about 2,7% of American soldiers who fought in the Second World War, the cemetery in Normandy has about 10,000 graves, and yet only 149 tombs carried a star of David.”
With the help of a volunteer, Schacter and Lamm started to go through the database of those who are buried in Normandy, identifying all names which could sound Jewish buried under a cross. They then started researching them with the support of Steve Lamar, a government relations advocate and an amateur genealogist.
Benjamin, whose full name was Benjamin Barney Garadetsky, was born Boruch Reigorodeczki in 1914 to a Jewish family in the city of Zhitomir, now part of modern-day Ukraine, and emigrated to the US as a child. He enlisted in 1941 and was killed in 1944 during a Luftwaffe bombing.
Lamm, who holds a master in American Military History, pointed out that in those chaotic times, soldiers were buried very quickly after they died, not to mention the fact that many chose to carry a different religion on their identification tag or to throw it away if there was a risk of falling in the enemy’s hands, knowing that as Jews the Nazis would not treat them as normal prisoners of war.
“After the war, the world was much larger than today, so even if the families of the deceased became aware of the mistake, rectifying it would be too challenging,” he further said.
It turned out that Garadetsky’s parents and sisters are buried in a cemetery not far from where Lamm lives. Although the team managed to collect ample proves of the soldier’s Jewish identity, the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), which manages American military cemeteries overseas, would consider a request to replace the headstone only from a family member of the soldiers.
“We put an ad in a Jewish newspaper,” Lamm explained.
After a few weeks, someone who knew of a relative of Garadetsky responded, helping them connect. In 2018, the Latin cross was replaced with a Jewish star.
So far Operation Benjamin, which was first established by Lamm and Schacter in 2016 under the name of Normandy Heritage Project – a name which was eventually abandoned because the initiative was expanded to other American cemeteries - has successfully identified the cases of 11 soldiers whose marker change has already been approved by the ABMC.
For another 20, 25 soldiers, investigations are already at an advanced stage, while hundreds are still waiting to be examined.
Among those whose tombstones were replaced in Manila were two soldiers who died of starvation and hardship in Japanese prison camps, Pvt. Louis Wolf and Pvt. Arthur Waldman, ages 25 and 27, while 1Lt. Robert S. Fink succumbed to scrub typhus on his 25th birthday and Sgt. Jack Gilbert, 37, was hit by enemy shell fire on the island of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea. Both him and Pvt. Allan C. Franken were awarded a Purple Heart. 
Franken was a member of 24th Infantry Division and died from a gunshot wound on May 24, 1945 at the age of 20.
“I grew up hearing a lot about him,” his nephew Rabbi John Franken told the Post in a phone call from Manila ahead of the ceremony.
“My father was three years younger than his brother and they were very close. They had a hard childhood. They were born in a family with a lot of privilege, but after the Great Depression came along they lost everything and the family broke apart. My father and his brother grew up together in a Jewish orphanage in New Haven,” Franken, whose middle name is Allan like his uncle, explained.
He emphasized that both brothers had a very strong Jewish identity. He added that Allan was very patriotic and after he was drafted, he asked to be transferred to infantry so that he could fight. “He was convinced it was a just war,” the rabbi said.
Franken said that they knew he was buried under a cross but, as painful as the idea was, his family did not think that anything could be done until Operation Benjamin found him about a year ago. With their help, he quickly completed the application which was approved by the ABMC in record time.
“What is moving us is the notion of performing a real chesed shel emet,” Schacter told the Post, referring to the traditional Hebrew term to describe an act of loving kindness towards a deceased person. “These soldiers lived as Jews, died as Jews and should be remember as Jews.”
Schacter, whose father served in the US army as a chaplain during the Second World War and was among the soldiers who first entered the Nazi camp of Buchenwald, added in a time of growing antisemitism it is important to make the point “that there were more American Jews who gave up their lives for America, for freedom, for democracy for the entire world.”
Franken echoed his words, saying that “I think for me this is not only chesed shel emet, but chesed vee met (kindness and truth, editor’s note).”
 “Only a few pieces of information are on display on each soldier’s grave, the name, the rank, the home-state and the religion. After a mistake that lasted for decades, this is a real restoration of the truth of who my uncle was as a person, as a human being, as a Jew. Being here is very special, moving and emotional,” he concluded.
At the ceremony, the Israeli ambassador to the Philippines Rafael Harpaz recited El maleh rahamim, the traditional Jewish prayer for the departed.


Tags Holocaust world war ii diaspora US Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Donating a kidney to a stranger is the highest form of charity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by