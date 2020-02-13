Jewish soldiers buried under a cross, mistake fixed 75 years later

In 2014, just a few days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day, Rabbi JJ Schacter visited the Normandy American Cemetery. Deeply moved by a site that he describes as an “incredibly touching, solemn, quiet, holy space surrounded by the remains of American soldiers who gave up their lives for freedom,” the rabbi, a professor of Jewish History and Thought at Yeshiva University, started to realize that he was expecting more tombs carrying a star of David instead of a cross. A little over five years, a ceremony took place at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines on Wednesday to replace the gravestones of five Jewish soldiers who were previously under a Latin cross.As Schacter explained to The Jerusalem Post, an organized effort to identify those soldiers who were mistakenly buried with the wrong religious mark stemmed from that first insight, eventually prompting the establishment of a non-profit organization devoted to this mission and called Operation Benjamin, after the name of the soldier whose case was the first successful marker change. “After JJ told me about his experience in Normandy, I spent hours and hours researching the matter,” Schacter’s long-time friend and Operation Benjamin founder Shalom Lamm explained to the Post. “Since the beginning, the numbers seemed to match his impression: Jews represented about 2,7% of American soldiers who fought in the Second World War, the cemetery in Normandy has about 10,000 graves, and yet only 149 tombs carried a star of David.”With the help of a volunteer, Schacter and Lamm started to go through the database of those who are buried in Normandy, identifying all names which could sound Jewish buried under a cross. They then started researching them with the support of Steve Lamar, a government relations advocate and an amateur genealogist.Benjamin, whose full name was Benjamin Barney Garadetsky, was born Boruch Reigorodeczki in 1914 to a Jewish family in the city of Zhitomir, now part of modern-day Ukraine, and emigrated to the US as a child. He enlisted in 1941 and was killed in 1944 during a Luftwaffe bombing.Lamm, who holds a master in American Military History, pointed out that in those chaotic times, soldiers were buried very quickly after they died, not to mention the fact that many chose to carry a different religion on their identification tag or to throw it away if there was a risk of falling in the enemy’s hands, knowing that as Jews the Nazis would not treat them as normal prisoners of war.“After the war, the world was much larger than today, so even if the families of the deceased became aware of the mistake, rectifying it would be too challenging,” he further said.It turned out that Garadetsky’s parents and sisters are buried in a cemetery not far from where Lamm lives. Although the team managed to collect ample proves of the soldier’s Jewish identity, the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), which manages American military cemeteries overseas, would consider a request to replace the headstone only from a family member of the soldiers.“We put an ad in a Jewish newspaper,” Lamm explained.After a few weeks, someone who knew of a relative of Garadetsky responded, helping them connect. In 2018, the Latin cross was replaced with a Jewish star.So far Operation Benjamin, which was first established by Lamm and Schacter in 2016 under the name of Normandy Heritage Project – a name which was eventually abandoned because the initiative was expanded to other American cemeteries - has successfully identified the cases of 11 soldiers whose marker change has already been approved by the ABMC.For another 20, 25 soldiers, investigations are already at an advanced stage, while hundreds are still waiting to be examined.Among those whose tombstones were replaced in Manila were two soldiers who died of starvation and hardship in Japanese prison camps, Pvt. Louis Wolf and Pvt. Arthur Waldman, ages 25 and 27, while 1Lt. Robert S. Fink succumbed to scrub typhus on his 25th birthday and Sgt. Jack Gilbert, 37, was hit by enemy shell fire on the island of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea. Both him and Pvt. Allan C. Franken were awarded a Purple Heart. Franken was a member of 24th Infantry Division and died from a gunshot wound on May 24, 1945 at the age of 20.“I grew up hearing a lot about him,” his nephew Rabbi John Franken told the Post in a phone call from Manila ahead of the ceremony.“My father was three years younger than his brother and they were very close. They had a hard childhood. They were born in a family with a lot of privilege, but after the Great Depression came along they lost everything and the family broke apart. My father and his brother grew up together in a Jewish orphanage in New Haven,” Franken, whose middle name is Allan like his uncle, explained.He emphasized that both brothers had a very strong Jewish identity. He added that Allan was very patriotic and after he was drafted, he asked to be transferred to infantry so that he could fight. “He was convinced it was a just war,” the rabbi said.Franken said that they knew he was buried under a cross but, as painful as the idea was, his family did not think that anything could be done until Operation Benjamin found him about a year ago. With their help, he quickly completed the application which was approved by the ABMC in record time.“What is moving us is the notion of performing a real chesed shel emet,” Schacter told the Post, referring to the traditional Hebrew term to describe an act of loving kindness towards a deceased person. “These soldiers lived as Jews, died as Jews and should be remember as Jews.”Schacter, whose father served in the US army as a chaplain during the Second World War and was among the soldiers who first entered the Nazi camp of Buchenwald, added in a time of growing antisemitism it is important to make the point “that there were more American Jews who gave up their lives for America, for freedom, for democracy for the entire world.”Franken echoed his words, saying that “I think for me this is not only chesed shel emet, but chesed vee met (kindness and truth, editor’s note).” “Only a few pieces of information are on display on each soldier’s grave, the name, the rank, the home-state and the religion. After a mistake that lasted for decades, this is a real restoration of the truth of who my uncle was as a person, as a human being, as a Jew. Being here is very special, moving and emotional,” he concluded.At the ceremony, the Israeli ambassador to the Philippines Rafael Harpaz recited El maleh rahamim, the traditional Jewish prayer for the departed.