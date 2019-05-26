Kippah belongs to Germany, declares leading German paper 'Bild'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Germany’s best-selling newspaper Bild printed on Monday a front page commentary that declared, “The kippah belongs to Germany,” with a cut out of a kippah that can be worn as a sign of solidarity against rising antisemitism in Germany.



The commentary by the paper’s editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt and cut out of a kippah with three Stars of David comes in response to a warning from the country’s commissioner on combating antisemitism about not wearing kippot in public spaces.

Wenn auch nur einer in unserem Land nicht Kippa tragen kann, ohne sich in Gefahr zu bringen, kann die Antwort nur lauten, dass wir alle Kippa tragen.



Die Kippa gehört zu Deutschland!



Deswegen druckt @BILD morgen die Kippa zum Ausschneiden auf Seite 1. pic.twitter.com/h3U9anRDZA — Julian Reichelt (@jreichelt) May 26, 2019

On Saturday, Felix Klein, the federal government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism, told the Funk media group, “My opinion on the matter has changed following the ongoing brutalization in German society. I can no longer recommend Jews wear a kippah at every time and place in Germany.”Reichelt wrote, “Bild printed a kippah to cut out” because “it should not be allowed” that Jews in Germany have to hide after the Holocaust in order to be safe. He wrote that “our society has failed” if Jews in Germany cannot wear kippot.The editor-in-chief, widely considered a strong supporter of Jewish life in Germany and the State of Israel, wrote: “We should be forever thankful in Germany that Jewish life is again blossoming.”He noted in connection with Jewish life in Germany, “We must decisively defend what is a historical wonder and gift for our country.”Reichelt appealed to the paper’s readers to put together the kippah and wear the kippah “so your friends and neighbors can see it.” He wrote “Explain to your children what the kippah is and post pictures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.” Reichelt urged readers to “Go on the street wearing the kippah.”On page 3 of the mass circulation paper, there are instructions on how to build the kippah from the cut out.He concluded his commentary with the sentence: “The kippah belongs to Germany.”The conclusion can be read as response to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s May, 2018 statement that “Islam belongs to Germany.”The Bild devotes considerable space to exposing antisemitism in Germany and reporting the security interests of Israel. The paper is one of the few media outlets in Germany that does not engage in one-sided or biased reporting of the Jewish state.

