Former NBA basketball player Lamar Odom shared a post to his Facebook account detailing himself and his two children, Destiny and LJ, visiting the grave of the Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the last Rebbe of the Chabad-Lubivitcher dynasty.



Odom recounted that Schneerson, was the mentor of his speaking coach, Rosh Lowe, who found like countless members of the Jewish community and millions of people around the world Schneerson's teachings truly inspirational, filled with messages of "love and kindness."

"I heard he makes miracles happen. It's a miracle to be here, at this place, with my children, reflecting on a better life we will build together," Odom wrote in his post.Lamar Odom is a two-time NBA Champion with the 2009 and 2010 Los Angeles Lakers and was also named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011, who four years ago had a life-threatening bout which placed him on life support in a coma onset by issues he faced with alcohol and drug addiction.On the night Odom was driven to the hospital, he was discovered unconscious by first-responders after suffering kidney failure and multiple heart attacks and strokes - it is a miracle he is still alive as he alluded to in his post next to the Rebbe's grave.Schneerson is responsible for spearheading the Chabad movement, as well as funding and opening up drug-rehabilitation centers, schools, nursing homes, etc. What was once unusual – an expression of its leader’s charisma and unique energy – has become routine and a predictable part of the way Chabad operates.The Rebbe’s image have become a kind of trademark, like Colonel Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken. But while the latter is selling fast food, the Rebbe image is promoting Schneerson’s vision of yiddishkeit and trying to persuade the population to taste what Chabad has to offer.Schneerson's grave continues to allure both Jewish and non-Jewish pilgrimages alike, to pay their respects to the deceased Rebbe - twenty-five years after his death he continues to encourage those who seek refuge and solace his inspirational teachings.Samuel Heilamn/JTA contributed to this report.

