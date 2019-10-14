Law and Justice party wins Polish elections, Orban lauds ‘Polish friends’

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party [PiS] won the country’s Sunday elections garnering 45.8% of votes, according to official results from 72% of constituencies published by the electoral committee on Monday, Reuters reported.





Based on the current results, it is possible PiS will be able to form its own majority in parliament and not need coalition parties to rule the country.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took to social media on Sunday to say, "Poles decided today they want to continue [with] a good change" and thanked the voters for their trust. "We will not let you down!"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Poland’s ruling Law and Justice [PiS] party, Polish news-site Onet reported.



Orban spoke on Hungarian television as his own country also held elections on Sunday and said that from Hungary’s point of view the Polish elections are “very important.”



Poland's biggest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) came in second with 25.5% support. Followed by the leftist alliance, The Left, with 11.9%. The radical far-right Confederation got 6.7% based on the partial official results.



If these figures hold, the Confederacy passed the electoral threshold for the first time.





The success of the Confederacy, which in the past slammed politicians for “ bowing down to Jews ,” is joined with it winning roughly one fifth of the votes among those below 30, OKO press reported.

Sociologist Gavin Rae took to social media to point out that, unlike the Confederacy, the Civic Coalition enjoys support across the age spectrum.



He also lauded the strategic success of pulling the three Left-leaning parties together into one block and warned that the Coalition gets over half of its voters from people who have attended higher education institutions.



“The left has been unable to expand outwards to new social groups,” he wrote, pointing out relatively few voted for it in the eastern part of the country or in small towns.

