Leah Goldin to UNHRC: What if this was your son?

Leah Goldin whose son's remains have been in Hamas' possession since 2014, spoke to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 23.

September 23, 2019 20:45
Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018

Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

An Israeli mother asked the United Nations Human Rights Council member states to help release the remains of two IDF soldiers – Hadar Goldin and Oren Shaul – that are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

“As mothers and fathers, please imagine for a moment: What if this was your son?” Leah Goldin said as she delivered a short speech at the UNHRC’s 42nd session in Geneva on Monday.

“Hadar was 23 years old,” Goldin continued. “A gifted artist, he was engaged to be married to the love of his life, Edna, in the summer of 2014. But that August, hours after a UN cease fire between Hamas and Israel, Hamas terrorists emerged from a tunnel in Gaza, ambushed an IDF unit and killed Hadar.

“For five years, Hamas has been holding our son and the remains of another soldier, Oren Shaul, refusing to release them in flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. For five years Hamas has cruelly tormented our family, denying Hadar a proper burial,” she said.

Goldin referenced UN Security Council Resolution 2474 on missing persons in armed conflict, which was approved this June.

That resolution, she said, mandates that “all nations share responsibility to return the remains of missing persons in armed conflict and for UN special envoys to take this into account in implementing their mandate.”

Goldin recalled how she met last month with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who had “reiterated that he stands behind this resolution” and for the immediate and unconditional release of “my son’s remains.”

“This is not my mission alone,” she added. “This is a mission that we all share.”


