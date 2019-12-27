The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Limmud Festival in UK a success of Jewish communal learning

Limmud is renowned for its diverse programming, from “Hillel to Hummus,” as noted by the sponsors of the event. The Festival also included musical performances from a diverse array of artists.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 27, 2019 20:48
Celebrating Havdalah at Limmud Festival 2019, with Abby Stein (3rd from Left), who was a Chasidic rabbi and is today a transgender woman activist. (photo credit: LIMMUD)
(photo credit: LIMMUD)
The annual Limmud Festival kicked off in Birmingham to much fanfare, providing an opportunity for Jews to learn and discover more about their identities, as well as engage in debate, empowerment and volunteering.
The Limmud Festival attracts Jews from all walks of life, religious and non-religious, and according to the organization, is designed to help people find themselves, while infusing elements of Jewish significance in that journey.
Entirely run by volunteers, the festival also featured important speakers from the political world, including Blue and White MK Pnina Tamano-Shata, who spoke of the ongoing issues of racism against Ethiopian Jews in Israel, as well as Jess Philips, a Labour MP widely considered to be a potential contender for the leadership of the party, which has been dogged by accusations of antisemitism under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, according to Jewish News. 
Another debate occurred, in the framework of a panel discussion, on the connection between intersectionality (which argues that social and political identities might combine to creates intricate modes of discrimination), and Jewish identity, with most concluding that Jews have been left out of the mix, as reported in the Jewish Chronicle.
The panelists referenced US-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour as the prototypical example of intersectionality and its relationship to the diaspora Jewish community, in reference to her claim that one cannot be a Zionist and a feminist.
The festival concluded on Thursday, December 26, following a family Karaoke jam.



