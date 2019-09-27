Lindsey Graham given JINSA's Distinguished Service Award

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will receive the Jewish Institute for National Security of America's (JINSA) 2019 Henry M. "Scoop" Jackson Distinguished Service Award during their 37th annual dinner in Washington, the organization said in a press release.



JINSA will recognize Graham – the first ever two-time recipient of the award, having previously received it in 2012 – for his commitment to a strong US foreign policy and strong security relationship between the US and Israel. The press release also credits Graham with being an outspoken advocate of JINSA's work for many years, and of championing a US-Israel mutual defense pact in the Senate.

“It is an honor to work with Senator Lindsey Graham and we value his continued commitment to the national security of the United States and the US-Israel security relationship,” said JINSA president Michael Makovsky in the press release. “Senator Graham has devoted his life’s work to protecting the American people and their allies. We look forward to continuing this partnership and working together toward achieving a US-Israel defense pact.”JINSA is an organization dedicated to educating national security decision-makers on the congressional, military and civilian levels on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East in relation to a strong security cooperation between the US and Israel. Their Distinguished Service Award was inaugurated in 1982 with senator Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson, and is awarded every year to leaders whose careers are guided by principles that are in line with JINSA's foundational values.

