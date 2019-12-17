Marlon Solomon, campaigner, comedian, verbally abused by antisemites

Prominent comedian Marlon Solomon, known for his campaigns and comedy on antisemitism and conspiracy theories, recently described some of his personal experiences with discrimination based on his identity, according to a report by the Jewish Chronicle. Solomon noted a first-hand account in a recent twitter message, in which men approached him on Saturday, December 14, at a kebab shop in Manchester, asking him "are you a f***ing Jew?antisemitism. “The political climate right now is so grim, but people like that have had antisemitism engrained in them. When I reported it to the police they were very shocked,” Solomon added. Solomon was out celebrating his 40th birthday when the incident began. Following news of the incident, Solomon said that he received "thousands of messages of support."“It has been heartening to receive messages from all kinds of people, even those who I am politically at odds with. It has been nice to put politics aside, although we know we get all the solidarity we want when the abuse comes from the far right,” he noted. Solomon has performed numerous shows around the United Kingdom, including his award-winning show about antisemitism, Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale.The incident was filmed by Solomon, who was approached by the men who started making "snide remarks," in addition to telling him that he "“was not British and that Jews should be wiped out. They gave me the fash [Nazi] salute.”Solomon reported the antisemitic incident to the Greater Manchester Police inspector. Regarding the incident, he added that he “wasn't going to post it because I'd obvs had a few & had embarrassingly lost it by this point but while these people exist, I am proud to be British & Jewish, this country IS better than them and stand up to fascists. Always. They were shouting about Holocaust denial and saying they had proof on their phones that it didn’t happen.” Speaking to the Jewish Chronicle, Solomon said that he “was very upset and tearful afterwards and was thinking about all the things I wish I had said. I also felt really angry. When I played the video to my friend they said it was important to share it even if I wasn’t happy with what I said in the moment because it is important for people to see that this happens.”Solomon also mentioned that this was the first time he dealt with overt