if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Marlon Solomon, campaigner, comedian, verbally abused by antisemites

Prominent comedian Marlon Solomon, known for his campaigns and comedy on antisemitism and conspiracy theories, recently described some of his personal experiences with discrimination.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 05:26
swastika manchester 248.88 (photo credit: Courtesy)
swastika manchester 248.88
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Prominent comedian Marlon Solomon, known for his campaigns and comedy on antisemitism and conspiracy theories, recently described some of his personal experiences with discrimination based on his identity, according to a report by the Jewish Chronicle.
Solomon noted a first-hand account in a recent twitter message, in which men approached him on Saturday, December 14, at a kebab shop in Manchester, asking him "are you a f***ing Jew?
The incident was filmed by Solomon, who was approached by the men who started making "snide remarks," in addition to telling him that he "“was not British and that Jews should be wiped out. They gave me the fash [Nazi] salute.”
Solomon reported the antisemitic incident to the Greater Manchester Police inspector. Regarding the incident, he added that he “wasn't going to post it because I'd obvs had a few & had embarrassingly lost it by this point but while these people exist, I am proud to be British & Jewish, this country IS better than them and stand up to fascists. Always. They were shouting about Holocaust denial and saying they had proof on their phones that it didn’t happen.”
Speaking to the Jewish Chronicle, Solomon said that he “was very upset and tearful afterwards and was thinking about all the things I wish I had said. I also felt really angry. When I played the video to my friend they said it was important to share it even if I wasn’t happy with what I said in the moment because it is important for people to see that this happens.”
Solomon also mentioned that this was the first time he dealt with overt antisemitism.
“The political climate right now is so grim, but people like that have had antisemitism engrained in them. When I reported it to the police they were very shocked,” Solomon added.
Solomon was out celebrating his 40th birthday when the incident began. Following news of the incident, Solomon said that he received "thousands of messages of support."
“It has been heartening to receive messages from all kinds of people, even those who I am politically at odds with. It has been nice to put politics aside, although we know we get all the solidarity we want when the abuse comes from the far right,” he noted.
Solomon has performed numerous shows around the United Kingdom, including his award-winning show about antisemitism, Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale.


Tags comedy antisemitism Manchester
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by