Memorial to Jewish community unveiled in Lithuanian town

A memorial to commemorate one of Lithuania’s most prominent Jewish communities was unveiled this weekend in Jurbarkas, a small town in western Lithuania.



World-renowned Israeli designer and sculptor of the monument, the Synagogue Square Memorial, David Zundelovich explained that “the monument is dedicated to [the] many generations of the Jewish people [who lived] in this town and the tragic end of this community.

“Also, this monument is dedicated to those who saved Jews, and thus this memorial is tightly connected to the Litvak history as a whole,” he said in a statement. “It is the first memorial of such kind.“I am happy that we have completed the memorial, with the help of so many good-willed people,” Zundelovich added.Jews settled in Jurbarkas during the 17th Century and by 1790, the town was home to over 2,500 Jews and boasted a shul - built out of wood, and a Jewish cemetery, all believed to be one of the oldest in the region.By the late 19th and 20th Century, the community was thriving with schools, shuls and businesses. Jews made up between 32% and 43% of the towns population as the years went on.However, during the Holocaust, the Jewish community in Jurbarkas came to a tragic end, along with hundreds of years of Jewish history, when the Nazis invaded in June, 1941.Forced to destroy their own shul by the Lithuanian collaborators, the Jews of the town were later killed systematically over a short period of time with very few of the town’s Jews surviving the Holocaust.Prior to World War II, Jews from the town did immigrate to several countries including then-British Mandate Palestine, South Africa and the United States.Today, there are no Jewish people living in Jurbarkas.Jurbarkas Mayor Skirmantas Mockevičius, asked Israel’s ambassador to Lithuania Amir Maimon to contact Zundelovich and his creative group CAN (New Artists Collegium) with a request to design and create the future memorial.With the help of Israeli embassy in Lithuania, the creative team was established and completed the project with the help of people all over the world.According to the statement, David, Greg and Anna Zundelovich, together with the creative team of CAN decided “to depict history creating a unique project to commemorate the wooden synagogue, names and professions of Jewish people and Lithuanians who had courage to save their Jewish neighbors during World War II.”The monument has been described “as a sculptural space rather than a statue in a square,” with the aim of this memorial being set “to change the town's landscape.”It consists of numerous symbols that demonstrate the historical connection of the Jewish community and Jurbarkas.The memorial’s structure is also based on the Nemunas (Neman) river, translated as “The River of Memory,” which is located close to the town. The stone "river waves" that form the monument are covered with almost 2,000 surnames of all Jewish families that lived in Jurbarkas throughout the ages.Its “central axis,” which divides the whole square, is oriented towards Jerusalem, significant to both Jews and Christians, while the axis carries the inscription "If I forget thee, o Jerusalem." Towards the monuments end, the names of the local Righteous Among the Nations appear on the granite.The project, which took some three years to complete, has united descendants of the Jurbarkas Jewish community from Israel, USA, South Africa, United Kingdom, Russia and Canada, along with philanthropists from Lithuania, Germany and Israel, with the help of Good Will Foundation.“This project showcases a new era in Lithuania,” Zundelovich explained. “Where the people of a country that is highly associated with the Holocaust to every Jew stand strong together, stating ‘We shall not forget.’“Where Lithuanians no longer regard their Jewish neighbors as foreigners, but as a part of their own national identity,’” he added.

