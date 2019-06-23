Mentorship program connects non-Jewish students with Israeli mentors

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The World Jewish Congress and the Israeli Consulate in New York officially launched the Start-Up Nation Mentorship program, which pairs non-Jewish university students with Israeli professional mentors in fields including hi-tech, business, and government.



The program is a product of the 2018 “Campus Pitch Competition,” an initiative which gives college students the chance to pitch a new project that aims to change the dialogue about Israel on college campuses.

Co-founder and CEO of the program, Adam Shapiro, said the project was inspired by his experiences on his college campus. He noticed his non-Jewish peers only discussed Israel within political confines regarding the Israeli-Arab conflict. They knew little about Israeli life and culture.“I wanted students to learn about the Israeli innovations and technology that I am fascinated by, but that no one was hearing about,” explained Shapiro. “It upsets me when students all around me know nothing about Israel... I want them to hear about Israel from Israelis rather than from students who put up the apartheid walls on campus.”Shapiro added that nowadays students are career-oriented and driven to create global networks, which is why a mentorship program is particularly effective.“The heart and soul of Israel is its people, and that’s what we’re showcasing and investing in... we want to open up all these extraordinary areas of opportunity,” said Sarel Anbar, executive director of the mentorship program.“I know several students at Princeton who have such a little relationship to Israel that they didn’t even realize it’s a start-up hub,” he continued. “By giving them the chance to connect with mentors and learn about Israel, it’s really a win-win.”The program launched at Cornell University with 10 mentors and mentees. Since then, it has expanded to Princeton University, the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan, adding another 40 mentors and mentees.To participate in the program, the mentors and mentees are asked to have two 30-minute video conferences or phone calls over the course of one academic semester, though Anbar notes the relationship is not limited to the program requirements.“The organization is becoming global, and we want to focus on connecting students far beyond graduation,” he said, explaining his hope that these students will build long-lasting connections with their Israeli mentors.Shapiro said the results of the program have already been worthwhile and inspiring. “One of our mentees is a Lebanese student who had never heard anything positive about Israel,” he shared. “When we asked him how it was going, he said he learned more in a one-hour conversation with the CEO of Google Israel than he had in his 20 years.”Aviv Leshem, founder and CEO of Telmil Israel – an electronic component distributor – participated as a mentor in the program. “It’s making a true impact on young influential students from Ivy League colleges around the world,” he said. “My first experience was really amazing, it can really benefit [both parties] a lot.”Over the course of the 2019-2020 academic year, the program will be expanding to additional campuses across the United States, England, Australia and Canada.Anbar hopes the program will create a community of students that exchange ideas and experiences. “We hope this program will also build a community of elite students by investing in events and initiatives on campus,” said Anbar. “This is just the start.”

