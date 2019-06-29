Miriam Adelson hopes there will be a biblical ‘Book of Trump’

Miriam Adelson at the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

It isn’t news that Sheldon and Miriam Adelson are big fans of President Donald Trump.

The Republican mega-donors gave millions to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. But Miriam Adelson took it one step further on Thursday.

The Israeli-American physician compared the president to biblical prophets in an article in which she asked why he has not enjoyed higher support among American Jews.

“That this has not been the case (so far, the 2020 election still beckons) is an oddity that will long be pondered by historians,” Adelson wrote in an an article for Israel Hayom, of which she is the publisher. “Scholars of the Bible will no doubt note the heroes, sages, and prophets of antiquity who were similarly spurned by the very people they came to raise up.”

She went on to say she wished there would be a biblical book named after Trump in the future.

“Would it be too much to pray for a day when the Bible gets a ‘Book of Trump,’ much like it has a ‘Book of Esther’ celebrating the deliverance of the Jews from ancient Persia?” Adelson asked.

Last year, Trump honored the Israeli-born Adelson with a Presidential Medal of Freedom, noting her career in medicine and philanthropy.

