Monsey one of 2 NY towns to get funding for high-speed security cameras

(JTA) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $680,000 in new funding for license plate readers to provide extra security in Monsey and another upstate community with a large Jewish population.

A license plate reader, which contains a high-speed camera, was used to find and arrest the man accused of stabbing at least five people in an attack last month on a rabbi’s home in Monsey.

Cuomo made the announcement on Monday at Ramapo Town Hall. The other town is New Square.

“If anybody thinks about attacking the community, they better think again,” the governor said. “We will know. We will find you. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cuomo defended the cameras as a security measure and not an invasion of privacy, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. They will be installed on streetlights, street poles, highway overpasses, mobile trailers and police cars.