NJ shooting witness: We heard shooting like we've never heard before

A witness from the Jersey City shooting has described the situation while on lock down at a school nearby the active scene.Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, teacher Adam Schwartzbard said that "right before our students were going to be dismissed for lunch we were told we were going on lock down, because there was a shooting. He said that initially they didn't think too much of it because "sadly, this can be rough neighborhood so it's not first time...But then we started hearing shooting like I have never heard before."A lot of shots were fired," he stressed. "And then we started seeing swat teams, and crazy armored vehicles and officers showing up and knew it was serious."Schwartzbard said then saw the "Orthodox Jewish man being put into ambulance."He told the Post that although there's no official confirmation, he's worried that the small Satmar community in the area were the targets.He said that he's been a teacher in this part of Jersey City for 15 years and about five to seven years ago, the small Satmar community started here.Asked how he and the students were feeling, he said that he's okay but people are "just stressed and trying to get information."The students are calm, I think nervous; again this is tough area where s*** happens but this feels different," he said.Schwartzbard said that the students feel that they will be on lockdown for a long time.A second witness who was on lock down in a synagogue close to the scene of the shooting told the Post that he was too shaken from what he'd seen to speak to the press.