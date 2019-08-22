'NY Times' editor apologizes for 'Crappy Jew Year' tweet made decade ago

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

Tom Wright-Piersanti, a New York Times politics editor, apologized on Thursday for tweets he wrote 10 years ago, including one in which he wrote "Crappy Jew Year."



The apology came after the old tweets were discovered by Breitbart and gathered large criticism online.

I have deleted tweets from a decade ago that are offensive. I am deeply sorry. — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) August 22, 2019

"I was going to say 'Crappy Jew Year,' but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So... HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews," Wright-Piersanti wrote in 2010.The tweet has now been deleted."I have deleted tweets from a decade ago that are offensive. I am deeply sorry," he wrote on Thursday.But many people did not feel that this apology was enough, including Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).“An editor from the New York Times is scrubbing his [Twitter] account, this guy Tom Wright-Piersanti, because he was self-describing himself as an antisemite and he was going after Jews and others,” Zeldin, who is Jewish, told Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, insisting that he “should be fired.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });