Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'NY Times' editor apologizes for 'Crappy Jew Year' tweet made decade ago

The apology came after the old tweets were discovered by Breitbart and gathered large criticism online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 22, 2019 21:45
1 minute read.
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

Tom Wright-Piersanti, a New York Times politics editor, apologized on Thursday for tweets he wrote 10 years ago, including one in which he wrote "Crappy Jew Year."

The apology came after the old tweets were discovered by Breitbart and gathered large criticism online.

"I was going to say 'Crappy Jew Year,' but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So... HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews," Wright-Piersanti wrote in 2010.

The tweet has now been deleted.

"I have deleted tweets from a decade ago that are offensive. I am deeply sorry," he wrote on Thursday.


But many people did not feel that this apology was enough, including Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

“An editor from the New York Times is scrubbing his [Twitter] account, this guy Tom Wright-Piersanti, because he was self-describing himself as an antisemite and he was going after Jews and others,” Zeldin, who is Jewish, told Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, insisting that he “should be fired.”


Related Content

August 23, 2019
Al Jazeera anchor promotes antisemitic conspiracy theory on Twitter

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings