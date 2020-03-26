The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

NYU slams ex-SJP president for 'callous' tweet about coronavirus victim

Aryeh Even, an 88-year-old Israeli Holocaust survivor, died last week. He was the first Israeli death due to the virus.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 26, 2020 11:05
Silver Center for Arts and Science, New York University (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Silver Center for Arts and Science, New York University
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
BERLIN—New York University blasted a former student on Tuesday who oversaw the campus’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group because she apparently expressed a morbid pleasure over the death of an Israeli Holocaust survivor due to the coronavirus.
NYU Spokesman John Beckman wrote: "With almost 500,000 alumni, NYU does not routinely respond to its graduates' social media posts, but the reported Twitter post by a former NYU student about the first Israeli death from COVID-19 was shameful and callous. The death and disruption caused by this pandemic should be reason to draw us together in sympathy, not be fodder for divisiveness and indifference. NYU denounces such insensitivity; it is at odds with our campus' values."
Aryeh Even, an 88-year-old Israeli Holocaust survivor, died last week. He was the first Israeli death due to the virus.
The former first president of the New York University chapter of SJP, Leen Dweik, wrote in response to his death on twitter: “anyway should i paint my nails red or green today.”

While president of the SJP NYU chapter from 2018-2019,  Dweik campaigned for the Boycott, Divestment,Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting the Jewish State. She helped draft a student government pro-BDS resolution at NYU. The German and Austrian parliaments both classified BDS as an antisemitic campaign.
The Anti-Defamation League praised the NYU statement, writing on twitter: “Thank you @nyuniversity for speaking out against a former student & head of #SJP at #NYU. Mocking the #Covid19-related death of an 88-year old Holocaust survivor in #Israel is beyond shameful. We need unity, not divisiveness, to fight this pandemic.”



Tags students for justice in palestine New York University Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by