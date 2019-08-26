Nazi propaganda for sale on Amazon

A third-party company called "RugzT" is now selling what they call a "Holocaust Classic" T-shirt, which features a Nazi poster for "The Eternal Jew," the name of both a Nazi propaganda film and a Nazi exhibit.



The Amazon advertisement claims that the shirt is "[an] IDEAL GIFT for teens, men, women. Suitable for casual, sport, outdoor, hip Hop, especially for couples, girlfriend and boyfriend." It goes on to describe the shirt as "casual and versatile," saying it's an everyday clothing item.

"Der ewige Jude" (the eternal Jew) exhibition was an example of virulent and hateful antisemitic propaganda in Nazi Germany.@AmazonUK offers a t-shirt with a horrible exhibition poster described as "IDEAL GIFT For Teens, Men, Women".



We hope it will be removed. #antisemitism pic.twitter.com/g6yenyFzGO — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 26, 2019

Printed on the shirt is a poster from the Nazi exhibit, which opened in Munich in November 1937 and ran until January 31, 193,8 and displayed what Nazis considered to be "typical" Jewish physical features, according to the BBC. The film of the same name was directed by Fritz Hippler, who disguised the film's antisemitic message as a "documentary," and attempted to use it to justify the Holocaust. Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler's minister of propaganda, organized the film's production, which many consider it to be the most violent anti-Jewish film ever made.This is not the first time this year that online retailers have gotten in trouble for antisemitic products. In January, Zazzle , a personalized gift company, was criticized for selling shirts that read "At least I'm not Jewish." Once aware of the situation, Zazzle quickly pulled the shirt from their website.Update: Amazon has removed the shirt from its website.Benjamin Weinthal and Amy Spiro contributed to this story.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });