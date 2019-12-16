The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New Jersey officials release Hanukkah messages following deadly shooting

In video messages with the Orthodox Jewish chamber of Commerce New Jersey's attorney-general and director of Homeland Security express solidarity with NJ residents and the Jewish community.

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 09:49
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., December 11, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., December 11, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
New Jersey Attorney-General Gurbir Grewal and Director of the New Jersey office of Homeland Security Jared Maples released videos with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, days after six people were killed in a shooting at Jersey City Kosher Supermarket.
"I'm here with the Orthodox Jewish chamber of Commerce to deliver a simple message: that we are here for all of our communities in New Jersey, our faith communities, with the Orthodox Jewish community at this difficult time," Grewal said in the video.
Grewal emphasized that NJ's security forces, including its police and Office of Homeland Security, are ready to help NJ communities with safety concerns.
"The key is to communicate with us, to let us know what's going on in our communities, so we can help keep all our communities safe in this difficult time," Grewal continued.
In a separate video, Maples addressed the issue of antisemitism and violence.
"There is no place for hate in New Jersey, and we're dedicating all our resources possible to try and stop this violence, and to stop the trend of antisemitic behavior throughout the United States and certainly New Jersey," Maples said.
The Executive Director of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce Duvi Honig appears in both video messages, but only speaks in the video with Maples.
"Thank you very much, and we look forward to working together with you and the office to get a sense of security, because the Jewish business districts, the business districts as a whole, we're very excited and Happy Hanukkah," said Honig.

On December 10, two gunmen drove into the small ultra-Orthodox community and opened fire at a kosher grocery store, killing store owner Leah Minda Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch, police officer Joe Seals and Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, an employee at JC Kosher Supermarket.
The two shooters were killed in the attack.
On Sunday, December 15, the FBI arrested Ahmed A-Hady after his phone number was found on a handwritten note in the back pocket of David N. Anderson, one of the shooters who attacked JC Kosher Supermarket, CNN reported. The note also had the address of a pawnshop, which police searched and found "six rifles (including three AR-15-style assault rifles), three handguns, and one shotgun," said the US Attorney's Office.
"In addition, during the searches of the pawnshop and A-Hady's private residence, law enforcement recovered over 400 rounds of ammunition, including a large number of hollow point bullets," the US Attorney's Office said.
A-Hady, a previously convicted felon, is being charged with possession of a firearm and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250K fine, according to the US Attorney's Office in New Jersey.
While officials arrested A-Hady in connection with the Jersey City shooting, they have not released details on his relationship with the shooters.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


