Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New Netflix comedy about young Orthodox man who falls for non-Jewish woman

“The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch” takes place in the Orthodox community in Zurich, Switzerland.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
November 5, 2019 06:11
New Netflix comedy about young Orthodox man who falls for non-Jewish woman

Wedding ring (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)



(JTA) — A new Netflix rom-com may be its most Jewish offering yet.

“The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch” takes place in the Orthodox community in Zurich, Switzerland.



The titular character is a young man whose mother desperately wants him to marry a nice Jewish woman. But Motti, who is played by the Swiss-Israeli actor Joel Basman, ends up falling for a non-Jewish student named Laura, whom he meets at university.



The film came out in Switzerland in 2018 but joined the Netflix lineup last month. It is based on a novel “Wolkenbruch’s Wondrous Journey Into the Arms of a Shiksa” by the Swiss-Jewish author Thomas Meyer, and features dialogue in Yiddish and German.


Related Content

Barneys New York sign is seen in a display window outside the luxury department store
November 5, 2019
Barney’s stores to be sold off in pieces after nearly century in business

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings