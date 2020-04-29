New York Jewish funeral home returns to routine amid coronavirus easing

A source speaking to boropark24.com said that coronavirus restrictions and social distancing have had a positive effect on the rate of infections.

"One chapel in Boro Park used to do an average of 20 levayos (funerals) a day. On one day they even had over 50 levayos, on the Motzei Shabbos [after the Jewish Sabbath] before Pesach [Passover],” the source noted.

The source added that Jewish funeral services have continued to operate in the midst of coronavirus restrictions, even providing burial services.

“The funeral homes in Boro Park made regular taharos [purification] throughout the past few weeks,” he said. “Other did not.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has continued to increase restrictions and social distancing in recent days over fears of a second coronavirus wave. New York City currently has 292,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, with 17,303 deaths.