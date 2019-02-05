Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

New York lawmaker pushes increased federal funding for Holocaust education

The purpose of the Never Again Education Act, according to Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Elise Stefanik, is to address a "national rise in antisemitism" by attacking its root cause.

By
February 5, 2019 18:47
1 minute read.
YOUNG HOLOCAUST survivors arrive at the Atlit detainee camp, 1945.

YOUNG HOLOCAUST survivors arrive at the Atlit detainee camp, 1945. (photo credit: ZOLTAN KLUGER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

 
WASHINGTON – Two New York congresswomen have introduced bipartisan legislation that would increase federal funding for Holocaust education in America’s schools.

The purpose of the Never Again Education Act, according to Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Elise Stefanik, is to address a “national rise in antisemitism” by attacking its root cause.

“We are at a dangerous moment in time. Antisemitism is on the rise around the world and here at home, and the memory of the Holocaust is fading for far too many Americans,” said Maloney, who represents a significant district of Manhattan. “We can combat this by making sure we teach our students, tomorrow’s leaders, about the horrors of the Holocaust. It is simply not enough to condemn hateful, violent attacks against the Jewish community – we need to be proactive, we need to take action.”

Maloney rallied around the bill with fellow New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler and Jewish leaders in Manhattan on Monday, including leaders of the Center for Jewish History, United Jewish Appeal, The Jewish Community Relations Council and the American Jewish Committee, among others.


The bill had been introduced in 2018 but did not pass before Congress recessed. If passed, a fund would be established at the US Treasury to fund national education programs, a Holocaust education advisory board would be established and the Secretary of Education would be required to submit annual reports to Congress on the fight against denialism.

“We need to take proactive steps to combat this hatred,” Maloney told reporters at the event. “We must begin educating people, especially our young people.”

