Nuremberg trials recordings handed over to Holocaust Memorial in Paris

THE DEFENDANTS, including Joachim von Ribbentrop in the front row, sit in the dock at Nuremberg in 1946.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Hague International Court of Justice handed over hundreds of hours of audio recordings from the Nuremberg trials to the Holocaust Memorial in Paris, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Friday.



The initiative is part of an effort to make the crucial material available to the public. The recordings have been digitized and will be accessible both in the Paris Memorial and in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC.

A ceremony marking the official transfer took place at the Court on Thursday. ICT judge Antonio Augusto Cancado Trindade presented a USB drive to the chairman of the Paris memorial Eric de Rothschild.“Sorry this is so unimpressive. We don’t have whole boxes of old files to show you,” Rothschild commented, according to the JC.The term “Nuremberg trials” usually refers to two distinct groups of trials, the Major War Criminals Trial (1945-1956) conducted before the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal against 24 representatives of the Nazi regime, and the Subsequent Nuremberg Trials (1946–1949), which were held before US tribunals against 177 high ranking officials.The Nuremberg International Military Tribunal was established in 1945 in the German city in order to prosecute those responsible for Nazi war crimes. The archives of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal, which consist of film footage, written documents, metal disk recordings of the hearings and several exhibits, were entrusted to the ICJ in 1946.“The Nuremberg trials were a historic first. They informed the world of what exactly happened in the Holocaust ,” commented French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, as reported by the London-based paper.“In Nuremberg, for the first time in history, the Allied powers responded to barbarity with the law. They put justice above their differences. Nuremberg set the foundation for today’s international courts of justice,” she added.According to the JC, the discs with the recordings were discovered in the 1980s by illustrious Nazi-hunter Serge Klarsfeld. Speaking to the London-based newspaper, he warned that there is much more to do to preserve materials from the trials.“Thousands of discs with Nazi officials’ interrogations are recorded on discs in a storage room in Washington,” he said. “Preserving them will take a lot of money. They are not easy to access because every time someone listens to the recording, they are slightly damaged.”

