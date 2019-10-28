Pittsburgh Steelers to hold moment of silence for Tree of Life victims

The Pittsburgh Steelers, a US football team, announced on their twitter page on Sunday that they will be holding a moment of silence at the beginning of their Monday night football game.



The moment of silence is to remember and honor the victims and survivors of the shooting on the Tree of Life synagogue on the one year anniversary of the attack.

Statement from #Steelers Team President Art Rooney II on the anniversary of the shooting in the Tree of Life Synagogue. pic.twitter.com/mwYDZYmMau — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 27, 2019

Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else.



Today and every day, we are #StrongerThanHate. https://t.co/2da7ELexFN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2019

Today, we honor the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy.

Their memory will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world.#StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/8JyPD1GImA — Pirates (@Pirates) October 27, 2019

Steelers President Art Rooney II said on twitter, "On this anniversary of the tragic day in our city when innocent people were gunned down in the Tree of Life Synagogue, we pause to offer our thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives as well as those who survived that terrible day. Since that day our community has resolved to stay stronger than hate and anti-Semitism.”This is not the first moment of silence for the Steelers. Last year, the football team held a moment of silence to honor the victims the day after it occurred.They also edited their team logo to include a Star of David and the words "Stronger than Hate." The team then donated $70,000 to the victims of the shooting.The Steelers are not the only Pittsburgh team remembering the domestic terrorism that occurred.The Pittsburgh Penguins - the city's hockey team - wrote on Twitter, "Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else. Today and every day, we are #StrongerThanHate."The Pittsburgh baseball team - the Pirates - wrote, "Today, we honor the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy. Their memory will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world. #StrongerThanHate."The shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27 2018 left 11 people dead and seven injured.

