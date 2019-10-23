RBG: I never stopped working out during cancer treatments

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that she never stopped working out, even after she was diagnosed for the fourth time with cancer on Monday.



The 86-year-old justice spoke to an audience at Berkeley Law School saying, "I do pushups, planks - both front and side" and also lifts weights with a personal trainer.

Ginsburg told the crowd that compared to six months ago she feels "very well."She visited the law school as the Supreme Court is on a recess after its first sitting, when the court heard a major LGBTQ case - where Ginsburg was an active participant She repeated a saying she's said many times - that her cancer has again left her with "a zest for life that you haven't had before. You count each day as a blessing.""Notorious RBG" missed oral arguments earlier this year for the first time, as she was recovering from her third encounter with cancer but was able to participate in rulings through court transcripts and in writing.Throughout her time on the bench, Ginsburg has always had health issues. Beginning in 1999 she had surgery to remove colon cancer. Then, 10 years later, she had treatments for pancreatic cancer. Last December, she underwent surgery to remove cancerous tumors in her left lung.Now, she's also viewed as a fitness role model - as her workout routine is well-known and the focus of the book "The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong... and You Can Too!" written by her personal trainer. Ginsburg said she was back working out as soon as she was released from the hospital.

