Randy Newman performs coronavirus anthem, 'Stay Away'

Newman, known for tongue-in-cheek hits, decided to write a tune for the current pandemic.

By HANNAH BROWN  
APRIL 9, 2020 18:11
Randy Newman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Randy Newman poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Oscar-winning musician Randy Newman has recorded “Stay Away,” a song about the novel coronavirus, from his home studio, and posted it on his YouTube channel.
Known for tongue-in-cheek hits such as “Short People” and “I Love L.A.” as well as for his songs and scores for such children’s classics as the Toy Story series and for movies for mainstream audiences such as Avalon and Marriage Story, Newman decided to write a tune for the current pandemic.
“It’s hard for Americans who don’t like being told what to do at all, but in this case, you know, let’s do it. We’ll be all right,” he says before singing the song. “Stay Away” features lyrics that include, “Stay away from me Baby/ keep your distance, please/ Stay away from me/Words of love in times like these/ I'm gonna be with you 24 hours a day/ A lot of people couldn't stand that/ But you can/ You'll be with me 24 hours a day/ What a lucky man I am . . . Thirty years together/ And we're still having fun/ Once we were two/ Now we are one,” presumably about his wife of 30 years, Gretchen Preece.

With his trademark humor and quirky point of view, he also sings, “Venus in sweatpants/That's who you are/ And when this mess is over/ I'll buy you a car/ We'll drive that car/ So fast and so far.”
Speaking about children, he sings, “If the kids are frightened/ tell them not to be afraid/ But don't let them touch your face/ Don't let them touch your face.”
Newman is part of a Jewish Hollywood composing dynasty, the Newmans. He and his cousin, Thomas Newman, were both nominated for Oscars this year, Thomas for the score for 1917 and Randy for original song for Toy Story 4 and original score for Marriage Story.
The late Israeli superstar singer Arik Einstein was a huge Randy Newman fan and wrote a song that was a tribute to him and referenced his work in other songs.


Tags music diaspora Coronavirus
