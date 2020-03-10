Rashida Tlaib slammed online for t-shirt that erases Israel from the map

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has drawn condemnation online after she posted a photograph to Facebook of herself wearing a T-shirt that erased Israel off the map. Tlaib took the photo to promote activist Linda Sarsour's new book, We Are Not Here To Be Bystanders, but many were more interested in the logo on her shirt, which showed the whole of Israel as Palestine enrobed with a black and white chequered keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.
Alex VanNess, director of Middle East Peace and Security Policy at the Center for Security Policy, caustically noted on Twitter: "Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's T-shirt doesn't exactly scream 'two state solution.'"In December, Tlaib blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud Party for the lack of a two-state solution, saying they “actively fought against a two-state solution and took steps to ensure its demise.” Her comments came during the debate on a House resolution to endorse a two-state solution, which the House passed 226-188. Tlaib did not vote for it. Israel advocate and writer Hen Mazzig, meanwhile, questioned the statement on the shirt in light of both Tlaib and Sarsour's links to Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.
Sanders has made much of his Jewish heritage during his campaign to win the nomination, yet has called Netanyahu "racist," and has repeatedly criticized the Jewish state.Sarsour's new book, a memoir about her rise as an activist, was endorsed by Harry Belafonte, who wrote in the foreword: “While we may not have made it to the Promised Land, my peers and I, my brothers and sisters in liberation can rest easy that the future is in the hands of leaders like Linda Sarsour. I have often said to Linda that she embodies the principle and purpose of another great Muslim leader, brother Malcolm X.”Both Tlaib and Sarsour have supported Sanders on the campaign trail.
Sanders surrogate, endorsed by another Sanders campaigner, both made a career out of being anti-Zionists and slipped to Antisemitism multiple times and even acknowledged it.I wonder why they both back him https://t.co/RGwBTLbSEX— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 9, 2020
