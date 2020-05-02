The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Remembering Jasenovac: the lesser recognized concentration camp

While the numbers are not as high as Auschwitz or Treblinka, Jasenovac was notorious for its cruelty and the high number of young children who were victims.

By ALEKSANDRA PETROVIC  
MAY 2, 2020 21:21
Birkenau concentration camp in Poland in the snow (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Birkenau concentration camp in Poland in the snow
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
April 22 is a date that binds two groups of people who shared the same tragic fate. It is the date that commemorates the revolt of the prisoners of Jasenovac, the death camp that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Jews, Serbs and Roma.
While the numbers are not as high as Auschwitz or Treblinka, Jasenovac was notorious for its cruelty and the high number of young children who were victims. The saddest point is that there is no final decision on what the final number of victims is. The Croatian authorities have been decreasing it down to a mere 30,000 and sweeping it under the carpet, only officially commemorating Jasenovac in haste on this specific day.
The Jewish and Serbian people have a history together based on positive relations and suffering together.
When the Sephardi Jews were forced to leave Spain, a large number of them settled in the Balkans. This was a place where they were able to practice their religion freely and conduct their trades undeterred. There were no pogroms, nor did they live in ghettos. This was a region that treated them as equals, and the Serbian people who were continuously harassed by the Ottomans due to their refusal to convert to Islam knew exactly how it felt to be persecuted.
After 500 years under the yoke of the Ottoman Empire, the Balkan peoples succeeded in fighting back for their freedom and a new era began. In the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, the Jewish people were an integral part of society and enjoyed a respectable life without fears of repercussion. Many felt so strongly for the country they lived in that they fought on the side of the Serbs against the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the Central Powers in the First World War as brothers in arms. The years after the Great War were also prosperous for the Jewish community in Serbia.
With the Second World War, disaster struck the two ethnicities. The kingdom fell apart, with the Slovenian, Croatian and Bosniak people siding with the Axis powers in exchange for land and power. The Serbian people, who bravely protested in the streets against joining the Axis powers, were brutally punished by having their capital city bombed ruthlessly on April 6, 1941.
Hitler, furious that such a small ethnic group would show such staunch rejection of his country’s offers, ordered Operation Retribution to be carried out, bombing that began in the early hours of Sunday morning when unprepared civilians were sleeping in their beds. More than 2,000 people were killed and the Nazis targeted monuments of Serbian culture, such as the National Library, which lost thousands of precious antique books in the fires that broke out from the bombing.
After that treatment, the Nazis occupied the country and set up a puppet government, just like they had done in France. This was a difficult time for both Serbs and the Jews, but some of the worst horrors were seen just across the border in Croatia, whose newly independent government had eagerly taken up the mantle of fascism.
The Jasenovac concentration camp was established in 1941, which lead to a four-year horror of torture and murders. Prisoners were starved to the point that they resorted to eating grass and dirt. Those who were executed were not shot nor gassed, but had their throats slit open in killing competitions among the guards, and parts of their bodies were cut off as souvenirs.
Children were poisoned, beaten and locked away to sleep on the cold floors of cells where they were not given food for days. Even the German officers who visited the camp found the brutality unimaginable. Cardinal Aloysius Stepinac – which the contemporary Croatian government is lobbying to be canonised by the Catholic Church – enthusiastically recommended this as an opportunity to pressure prisoners into converting to Catholicism.
Some of the most notable Jewish victims were rabbis Leib Weissberg and Simon Ungar, activist Armin Schreiner and feminist Julia Batino.
On April 22, 1945, 600 inmates made a desperate rush for their freedom, with only 60 of them managing to escape. On April 30, the Ustashe (Croatian fascists) burned down the camp to conceal their crimes, and they have unfortunately been successful, as only the survivors’ accounts provide an insight of what had happened there.
Many of the Ustashe escaped abroad, never having to face justice. Yugoslavia became a socialist country, and for the sake of upholding “brotherhood and unity” among the constituent peoples, Jasenovac’s investigations were poorly carried out and shut down prematurely.
Throughout the years, the Jewish people have always been respected members of Serbian society, and they are open about their heritage and proud of their Serbian citizenship. One of the most beloved writers in Serbia was Oskar Davico, who proudly claimed that he was a Serb of Moses’s faith. 
Actor Predrag Ejdus and actress Jelisaveta ‘Seka’ Sablic are favourites among the Serbian public, and one of the most famous publishing houses was named after Jewish editor Getsa Kon. Serbia has returned property that has been confiscated during the Second World War to the Jewish people. Serbia is the first Balkan country that has been bestowed the honor of Righteous Among Nations, and takes pride in this recognition.
The Jews and the Serbs are two ethnicities that have suffered throughout history and supported each other, understanding the plights they suffered.
Let us now commemorate and mourn together the anniversary of Jasenovac, the lives that have been lost and the victims whose numbers have still not been recognised. May we never forget it.
The writer is a political researcher working for Dow Jones in Barcelona.


Tags Adolf Hitler Holocaust holocaust memorial day nazi concentration camp yom hashoah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by