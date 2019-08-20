Reviving Jewish life on the paradise island of Majorca

The rich Jewish history of the Spanish island of Majorca is in the process of being revived.





Over the last four years, Dani Rotstein, originally from New York City, has been working to rebuild the Jewish community on the island’s capital Palma, which was the victim of inquisitions and continued persecution.

Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post that when he moved to Majorca, he thought he was coming for a year to take a break, and took a job with a production service company in the country.

However, he met his wife to be in Barcelona just three weeks after his arrival and ended up becoming one of the leaders focused on rebuilding this ancient community.

“Upon arriving here, I was sure I wouldn’t find anyone Jewish,” he explained. “I found out there was a shul that had been operating since the 1980s and started going there, [and] that’s when I learned of the Chuetas.”

Chuetas are the descendants of those who made up the Jewish community who were either converso Jews or crypto Jews following persecution in the 14th and 15th Century.

The synagogue is Orthodox, but only operates on Shabbat.

According to Rotstein, there are about 1,000 Jews on the island, and about 80 Israeli families. Rotstein sits on the synagogue board together with three others, including two Chuetas.

One Friday night, Rotstein noticed the synagogue had “skipped over some of the prayers that are usually done only when there is a minyan of 10 men." He counted 14 men and inquired, to learn that some of the congregants were still converting to Judaism.

“I felt closer to these returned Jews than to some of the Sephardi community,” he said. “I come from a Conservative, American, Ashkenazi background, and to see them so excited about being Jewish, got me so excited about my Judaism.”

He even stopped eating pork.

“There is no rabbi and chazzan, but people volunteer [to lead the services],” Rotstein said. “We sometimes struggle to get a minyan on Shabbat.

“Four years ago, synagogue life was the only life going on here... but Jewish identity is not just about the Synagogue and prayer,” he continued.

Rotstein said that growing up in America, his connection to Judaism was based in culture, history and the social side of things, not just prayer, and it was these aspects that he wants to work hard to incorporate into Jewish life on the island.

He, his wife and other members of the community have been working hard to change this, despite it being quite a challenge with such a diverse community.

“I feel like perhaps in Europe [and] Spain, Jewish community life is centered around the Synagogue,” he said, “There was no idea or sense of community, we would go and pray, have a quick Coca-Cola and snacks [a kiddush] in the next room, but didn’t I know the names of people, there was no talking or connections, people weren’t inviting each other to Shabbat meals” and no one getting together for hikes or to attend movies together with a Jewish thread.

Slowly, he and his wife started organizing Shabbat dinners.

“We do them at restaurants once a month,” he explained. “We strived to make connections, invited people, and the small group got larger and larger - we met Jews from Mexico, Iran, Costa Rica and Turkey.

“So, we got this idea of ‘how cool would it be to have a multicultural Jewish community living on a Mediterranean island’ from different backgrounds,” he said, adding that there are many interfaith couples, and Jews from different levels of observance.

They then started organizing Limmud as the perfect way to bring everyone from all Jewish backgrounds and levels of observance together.

“Limmud’s motto is everyone can be a teacher and everyone should be a student,” he said.

The island’s first Limmud event took place in May 2018 - 85 people attended to learn about Majorca’s Jewish history or to take classes by the Chuetas on law, art and culture, among other topics.





They also do activities for the Jewish holidays including Hanukkah and Purim celebrations, and they are trying to institute more activities for children despite lack of funds and lack of madrichim to help with this endeavor. They've hosted both matzah bakes before Passover and challah bakes for the children.

Asked about the Jewish history of Majorca, Rotstein explained that Jewish presence on the island can be traced back to 418 CE.

He explained that they know the Jewish community was quite large with three Jewish Quarters Palma.

In 1391 CE, he said that there was a big pogrom carried out on the Jews because there was a famine, as well as other issues plaguing locals.

“The Jews were scapegoats because they were involved in money lending,” he said.

Christians weren’t allowed to be money lenders, so “this role went to the Jews. They were castigated and punished by the people not wanting to pay their debts,” Rotstein explained.

Despite this, Jewish life continued until 1435, when they were forced to convert.

“Because it’s an island, there was no offer of exile or leave the island… the options were to die or convert,” he said, explaining that the entire community was forcibly converted at a Church that is still standing today.

Crypto Jews in Majorca lived for another 200 years under the Majorca Inquisition, risking their lives by secretly practicing Judaism.

Until 1688 there were few events. But that year, 40 Crypto Jews tried to get on a boat and leave. A massive storm forced them to go back to Palma, where they were caught and tortured by members of the inquisition.

Later, in 1691, 37 Chuetas were burned at the stake in front of 30,000 people. Three of those condemned to die refused to accept Christ, “and said they were born Jewish and they will die Jewish,” he recalled adding that this “story is not known in the Jewish world.

“These stories need to be shared,” Rotstein continued. “People have no clue of the island’s Jewish history and that there is a Jewish quarter to visit.

“The more awareness we can create, the more tolerance that can come from it,” he said. “We’re working with the local non-Jewish community and hope to go into schools and educate about the Jewish converso and Chueta history of Majorca.”

He also said that he hopes Majorca’s story of revival will inspire other people’s Jewish journeys.

“I hope to create a better future for the children, for my seven-month-old son Oren, I hope he can grow up with Jewish friends, go to a Jewish Sunday school and have a bar mitzvah here,” he said, adding that the community is still fragmented.

“The dream is to open up a Jewish Community Center for Jews and non-Jews to come and learn about Jewish history and culture,” Rotstein stressed. “They can take Hebrew classes and people who are Jewish can learn more about their Judaism, and those interested in finding their roots or converting can come here to learn.”

Rotstein hopes that once this dream is actualized, different minyanim can be held in the building. He said some want Chabad to come, so that there can be a rabbi who is well versed in Jewish law to help make decisions for the community.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us,” he added. “But we’re excited to do the work.”

