President Reuven Rivlin met the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth Ephraim Mirvis on Wednesday in London before participating in a panel with heads of the United Jewish Israel Appeal.
Rivlin said that "It means insisting that there is no room for antisemitism in the halls of power, and no room for incitement on social media. It means effective legislation, and effective Holocaust education.”
Mirvis recently publicly warned that Labour is poisoned by antisemitism. This unprecedented step on behalf of the UK Chief Rabbi speaks volumes about the level of concern many among the kingdom's Jewish community feel ahead of the upcoming elections. “Your clear voice and leadership, particularly in the last few days" Rivlin told Mirvis,"fills us all with pride.” The president went on to explain how vital the diaspora Jewish community is to Israel, calling it the 'fifth tribe' in the union of Jewish peoplehood.