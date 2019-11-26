Ronald S. Lauder walks the 47th Emmy Awards red carpet

Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, and Ray Kelly, former commissioner of the New York City Police Department, on the red carpet at the 47th Annual International Emmy Awards Gala presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York on Monday.Lauder was joined at the event by three international artists who won a competition for short films about peace as well as Avi Balashnikov, his representative in Israel, and Michal Grayevsky, president of JCS International, which created the JCS Young Creatives Award.