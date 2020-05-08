Ruth Bader Ginsburg home from the hospital

JTA ) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home after being discharged from the hospital following nonsurgical treatment of a gallstone infection.

Ginsburg, 87, returned home on Wednesday, after participating in the court’s oral arguments by teleconference from her hospital room. She spent one night at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for infection known as acute cholecystitis.

Her diagnosis was confirmed on Monday following oral arguments, also held by teleconference due to the coronavirus crisis.

She will return to the hospital for outpatient visits in the coming weeks in order to remove the gallstone nonsurgically.

Ginsburg has been treated for cancer four times, the last time for a localized malignant tumor on her pancreas discovered in July 2019. In January, she announced that she was cancer free

Ginsburg, the court’s oldest justice, is one of three Jewish justices on the high court and leads its liberal minority. She has said she plans to remain on the bench until she turns 90.