Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored in DC Mural

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (photo credit: COLLECTION OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STAT)

A two-story mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now on Flock DC's building on the city's U Street.



"RBG is iconic. She inspires all of us to follow our dreams," Lisa Wise, the CEO of Flock DC, an umbrella brand for three existing DC-based real estate and lifestyle companies, told CNN in a statement.

Photo of the Day ?? 1500 block of U St. NW, September 16th, 9:35 AM @EvyMages pic.twitter.com/WmEnGTkT29 — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) September 16, 2019

The mural, which was commissioned by Flock DC and unveiled on Monday according to CNN, features the Supreme Court justice in her robe with her signature decorative collar over it. Ginsburg is holding out her hands releasing bird, which are not only symbolic of Flock DC's brand, but also of the generations of activist to follow in Ginsburg's footsteps, Rose Jaffe, the DC artist who painted the mural, told CNN.In order to do the Supreme Court justice's face justice, Jaffe painted her face in the studio and the had it mounted on the brick wall.Jaffe told CNN that she identifies as a feminist and has looked up to Ginsburg for a long time. She hopes the mural "honors the importance of (Ginsburg's) larger-than-life legacy," CNN reported.This mural, a celebration of Ginsburg's legacy, contrasts to the antisemitic graffiti incident that she endured in March.In March, a poster in the NYC subway advertising Antonia Felix’s book “The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” was defaced with a swastika and had "Die, Jew B-tch!," written on it. The NYPD Hate Crimes division launched an investigation following the antisemitic incident.Following the incident the NYC Subway System tweeted, "We have zero tolerance for hateful imagery anywhere in our system and will ensure that’s removed as soon as NYPD personnel have concluded their investigation." The company followed up by expressing its regret that customers had to see the hateful imagery and thanked the people who reported the incident.The incident occurred just days before Ginsburg's 86th birthday.Ginsburg, an 86-year-old and four-time cancer survivor , was the second woman appointed to the supreme court. The first time she missed oral arguments was earlier this year after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous nodules.She was a famed women's rights and civil rights attorney and is widely recognized for her opinions from the bench.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });