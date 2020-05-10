SNL's Michael Che jokes 'Miss Hitler' pageant winner is Miss Israel

Saturday Night Live's Michael Che made light of the pageant website for 'Miss Hitler' being shut down, in which he stated that the winner for the contest was Miss Israel."GoDaddy has shut down a website that hosts a 'Miss Hitler' beauty pageant. Coincidentally 'Miss Hitler Beauty Pageant' was the working title for 'The Ingraham Angle.' By the way Colin (his co-host), if you're wondering who the winner of the 'Miss Hitler' pageant was Miss Israel." The contest was based on young women sending in their pictures with Nazi symbols and describing why they think they fit the role. Users would vote online to pick the winner. The winner is intended to be determined by an online poll conducted between Aug. 8 and Sept. 3.Englishwoman Alice Cutter won the title in 2019 under the name Buchenwald Princess. She was later convicted in court for being a member of the radical right-wing group National Action, the BBC reported.The National Action had been considered a domestic terrorist group in the UK since 2016. An antisemitism watchdog in Australia wants GoDaddy.com to shut down the website that is promoting the global “Miss Hitler 2020” beauty pageant.The Anti-Defamation Commission has contacted the Australia-based internet domain registrar and web-hosting company with its request, saying the competition and the content on the World Truth historical revisionism site violate GoDaddy’s rules against hate speech.Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.