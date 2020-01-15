The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Secret Hitler board game removed from 3 Montreal stores

It remains available on Amazon, which calls it a “fast-paced game of deception and betrayal” with “beautiful wooden components” and “Hidden roles and secret envelopes for five to ten players.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JANUARY 15, 2020 05:26
The board game Secret Hitler. (photo credit: M ANIMA/FLICKR)
The board game Secret Hitler.
(photo credit: M ANIMA/FLICKR)
(JTA) — A board game called Secret Hitler was removed from the shelves of three stores in Montreal.
Branches of the Tour de Jeux chain removed the game following a call from B’nai Brith Canada. Harvey Levine, B’nai Brith’s regional director in Quebec, told the Montreal Gazette that his office had received complaints from members of Montreal’s Jewish community about the game, which is about the rise of fascism.
“Anything that depicts anything regarding Hitler is a very sensitive issue, especially with growing antisemitism throughout Canada, the U.S. and around the world,” Levine told the newspaper.
The game, set in Germany in 1933, divides players into two teams – the liberals and the fascists.  The fascists work to put their leader in place, while the liberals try to find and stop the player who is designated the Secret Hitler. The game came out in 2017; it was removed from the Tour de Jeux stores on Sunday.
It remains available on Amazon, which calls it a “fast-paced game of deception and betrayal” with “beautiful wooden components” and “Hidden roles and secret envelopes for five to ten players.”
One of the creators, Max Temkin, a designer from Chicago, is Jewish. He also is the co-creator of the politically incorrect game Cards Against Humanity. Secret Hitler was financed through a Kickstarter campaign launched in 2015.


Tags Adolf Hitler antisemitism Montreal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Mike Evans Donald Trump: Rogue leaders never calculated he would be this strong By MIKE EVANS
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by