Senate passes bill boosting local anti-boycott efforts

The US Senate Session Chamber.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
WASHINGTON - A bipartisan majority in the Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that supports state and local efforts to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement of Israel.
The bill split the Democratic caucus. Several members voted against the measure, fearing that it violates the spirit of First Amendment protections to freedom of speech and boycott. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York led a slim majority of Democratic senators in favor of it.
The Strengthening America's Security in the Middle East Act was the first bill introduced in the new congress, and– amongst other provisions such as sanctioning the Bashar Assad regime in Syria and reaffirming long-term defense aid agreements with Jordan and Israel– reaffirms that states retain the right not to contract with businesses engaging in the BDS movement.
While the American Civil Liberties Movement opposed the bill, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee supported it, and praised its passage through the Senate.
The legislation "clearly establishes that efforts by state and local governments to divest from, or bar contracting with, entities engaged in commercial- or investment-related boycotts of Israel do not conflict with federal law," AIPAC said in a statement on the vote. "This legislation mirrors a provision in current federal law that protects states directing divestment from companies invested in Iran’s energy sector."
"The legislation has no impact on the right of Americans to personally boycott Israel or oppose Israeli policies," the group added.
The final vote was 77 to 23. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, will have to decide whether support for the legislation is robust enough within her caucus to bring it to a vote.
At least two members of that caucus– Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota– personally support the BDS movement and oppose Israel's existence as a Jewish state.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>