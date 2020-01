Sexual and antisemitic assault by five teens in Berlin of 68-year-old man

A group of adolescents sexually and antisemitically assaulted a 68-year-old man in the Berlin district of Moabit on Tuesday, the second violent antisemitic assault since Monday.The Police wrote that a group of kids aged12-15 called the man a number times “Jew” and “two of the perpetrators grabbed the man between his legs.”The attack took place on the Putlitz bridge at the site of a Holocaust memorial for the deportation of more than 32,000 Jews to extermination camps.It is unclear if the victim is Jewish.The attack on Tuesday follows a Monday attack in a Berlin subway. “An entering passenger boarded and punched him in the face with his fist and hurled antisemitic insults towards him,” Berlin police said in a statement about the Monday attack.Berlin has been plagued by violent antisemitic assaults over the months. In December, three teenage students taunted a fellow 14-year-old pupil with antisemitic insults while they strangled him, Berlin police said. The student survived the assault, The Jerusalem Post reported.According to a police press statement, the three assailants “are said to have tied him up and choked him while expressing antisemitic abuse.”