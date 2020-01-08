The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sexual and antisemitic assault by five teens in Berlin of 68-year-old man

Attack took place at memorial for deportation more than 32,000 Jews

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 8, 2020 21:37
People attend a demonstration themed with the slogan "#unteilbar" (indivisible) to protest against antisemitism, racism and nationalism in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2019 (photo credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)
People attend a demonstration themed with the slogan "#unteilbar" (indivisible) to protest against antisemitism, racism and nationalism in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2019
(photo credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS)
A group of adolescents sexually and antisemitically assaulted a 68-year-old man in the Berlin district of Moabit on Tuesday,  the second violent antisemitic assault since Monday.
The Police wrote that a group of kids aged12-15 called the man a number times “Jew” and “two of the perpetrators grabbed the man between his legs.”
The attack took place on the Putlitz bridge at the site of a Holocaust memorial for the deportation of more than 32,000 Jews to extermination camps.
It is unclear if the victim is Jewish.
The attack on Tuesday follows a Monday attack in a Berlin subway. “An entering passenger boarded and punched him in the face with his fist and hurled antisemitic insults towards him,” Berlin police said in a statement about the Monday attack.
Berlin has been plagued by violent antisemitic assaults over the months.  In December, three teenage students taunted a fellow 14-year-old pupil with antisemitic insults while they strangled him, Berlin police said. The student survived the assault, The Jerusalem Post reported.
According to a police press statement, the three assailants “are said to have tied him up and choked him while expressing antisemitic abuse.”


Tags germany berlin diaspora antisemitism
