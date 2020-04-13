The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Six13 a capella group celebrates Passover with quarantine parody video

The New York-based Jewish a capella group Six13 marked the holiday of Passover with a Youtube video parodying life under quarantine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2020 05:05
Jewish acapella group Six13 (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Jewish acapella group Six13
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
The New York-based Jewish a capella group Six13 marked the holiday of Passover with a Youtube video parodying life under quarantine in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which was posted online last Monday. 
In the video, Six13 sing "Vehi She'amda," a short passage commonly cited in a melodic fashion during a Passover Seder, which refers to the role of God in saving the people of Israel from its enemies. It also features the band singing in different locations and Zoom. 
In a statement on their Youtube video, the group said that "times like Passover are some of the hardest to be apart. But as we've learned over the course of generations, there is no separation or circumstance that can break the bond we share through our history, our tradition and our faith.
"In that same vein, we weren't about to let quarantines and social distance stop us from coming together in spirit, to do what we love and share this message of hope in song during these trying times. Know that even if you're alone, you're not alone." 
Formed in 2003, Six13 is a six-voice group known for parodying contemporary pop songs while also adding Jewish themes and lyrics.
They have also been known to produce original compositions, covers of classic Yiddish and Israeli songs, and modern pop hits using solely vocals combined with guitar effects, bass, drums and electronic music. Since their formation, the group has released seven albums and won many awards. 


Tags jewish a capella coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by