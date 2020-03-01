Steven Spielberg's daughter arrested for domestic violence

Only a week after announcing her foray into the adult entertainment industry, Mikaela Spielberg, the 23-year-old daughter of acclaimed director and producer Steven Spielberg, has been arrested for domestic violence, multiple reports confirmed.Mikaela Spielberg was arrested early Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee, according to her fiancé, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow. While Pankow told Fox News that the incident was true, it was "a misunderstanding," adding that "no one is hurt."Mikaela was taken to the Hill Detention Center but was placed on a 12-hour hold, though a $1,000 bond was placed on her behalf, an official at the Davidson County's Sheriff's Office told Fox News.Radar Online, who first broke the story, reported that her court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 9.Spielberg first announced her decision to work in adult entertainment last week, and claimed that it was a way to overcome traumatic experiences in childhood – including body-shaming and what she described as "grooming" – as well as alcoholism and bipolar disorder.Out of respect for her fiancé, she has decided to only star in "solo" videos, rather than with another person.