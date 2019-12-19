Suspect in synagogue vandalism hate crime arrested in Hawaii

A man suspected of vandalizing a Beverly Hills synagogue has been found in downtown Kona, Hawaii, and taken into custody. On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills police department alerted the Hawaii police department that they were tracking 24-year-old Anton Nathaniel Redding, of Millersvlle, Pennsylvania for a felony extradition warrant in conjunction with the vandalism of Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills. Detectives identified Redding as a suspect on December 17 following an extensive forensic investigation, including the review of surveillance footage and the processing forensic evidence. Once identified, Redding's arrest became the priority. He was tracked to the state of Hawaii where detectives with the Special Enforcement Unit were tasked with locating him. The suspect was found at 1 p.m. on Ali'i Drive by the pier, where he was arrested without incident under the extradition warrant and taken to Kona Police Station for processing, according to local media outlet Big Island Now. “I am so pleased that the collective efforts and relentless police work on this case has resulted in the apprehension of the suspect and a criminal filing,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli. “I’d like to thank our staff, partner law enforcement agencies, and community organizations for their expeditious work and support during this difficult time.”In the attack on December 14, The Synagogue's door was forced open and furniture overturned; several Jewish relics were also damage in the attack, although the community's main Torah scrolls were left untouched. There was limited structural damage.The attack is being treated as a hate crime; Redding has been charged with Vandalism of a Religious Property, Commercial Burglary, and a Hate Crime under the California penal code. "I said we would catch this guy and we did,” said Mayor John Mirisch. "The criminal who we believe desecrated a holy place on Shabbat is now in custody thanks to the superb work of the Beverly Hills Police Department. The Beverly Hills community is strong and will not be intimidated by despicable acts. Our thoughts remain with the Nessah community as they work to move forward from this terrible crime.” In a statement, the Beverly Hills police department said it would "like to thank our partner law enforcement agencies, in particular the Los Angeles Police Department, the United States Secret Service, the Joint Regional Intelligence Center, the Hawaii Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The statement continued: "We also extend our thanks to community organizations, to include the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Nessah Synagogue family, and other community members who have offered great assistance and support during this investigation and most difficult time for the City and the Nessah community."Nessah Synagogue was established in 1980 by Persian Jews who immigrated to Los Angeles from Tehran after the Islamic Revolution.