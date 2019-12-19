if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Suspect in synagogue vandalism hate crime arrested in Hawaii

Anton Nathaniel Redding is suspected of vandalizing a Beverly Hills synagogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 11:03
Nessah Synagogue, Beverly Hills, was vandalized on December 14, 2019. (photo credit: BEVERLY HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
Nessah Synagogue, Beverly Hills, was vandalized on December 14, 2019.
(photo credit: BEVERLY HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
A man suspected of vandalizing a Beverly Hills synagogue has been found in downtown Kona, Hawaii, and taken into custody.
On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills police department alerted the Hawaii police department that they were tracking 24-year-old Anton Nathaniel Redding, of Millersvlle, Pennsylvania for a felony extradition warrant in conjunction with the vandalism of Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills.
Detectives identified Redding as a suspect on December 17 following an extensive forensic investigation, including the review of surveillance footage and the processing forensic evidence. Once identified, Redding's arrest became the priority.
He was tracked to the state of Hawaii where detectives with the Special Enforcement Unit were tasked with locating him. The suspect was found at 1 p.m. on Ali'i Drive by the pier, where he was arrested without incident under the extradition warrant and taken to Kona Police Station for processing, according to local media outlet Big Island Now.
“I am so pleased that the collective efforts and relentless police work on this case has resulted in the apprehension of the suspect and a criminal filing,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli. “I’d like to thank our staff, partner law enforcement agencies, and community organizations for their expeditious work and support during this difficult time.”
In the attack on December 14, The Synagogue's door was forced open and furniture overturned; several Jewish relics were also damage in the attack, although the community's main Torah scrolls were left untouched. There was limited structural damage.
The attack is being treated as a hate crime; Redding has been charged with Vandalism of a Religious Property, Commercial Burglary, and a Hate Crime under the California penal code.
"I said we would catch this guy and we did,” said Mayor John Mirisch. "The criminal who we believe desecrated a holy place on Shabbat is now in custody thanks to the superb work of the Beverly Hills Police Department. The Beverly Hills community is strong and will not be intimidated by despicable acts. Our thoughts remain with the Nessah community as they work to move forward from this terrible crime.”
In a statement, the Beverly Hills police department said it would "like to thank our partner law enforcement agencies, in particular the Los Angeles Police Department, the United States Secret Service, the Joint Regional Intelligence Center, the Hawaii Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
The statement continued: "We also extend our thanks to community organizations, to include the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Nessah Synagogue family, and other community members who have offered great assistance and support during this investigation and most difficult time for the City and the Nessah community."
Nessah Synagogue was established in 1980 by Persian Jews who immigrated to Los Angeles from Tehran after the Islamic Revolution.


Tags synagogue Hawaii Beverly Hills
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by