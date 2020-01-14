Suspects in Jersey City shooting attack had powerful bomb in van

The suspects who carried out a shooting attack at a Jersey City kosher grocery in December had a bomb in their U-Haul van that could have killed or maimed people up to five football fields away from the scene and could have been part of a larger planned attack against the Jewish community and law enforcement.The US attorney in New Jersey and the head of the local FBI added that the suspects had enough material in the van to make a second bomb. "If it exploded in the right place it could have certainly injured or killed people up to five football fields away," said FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Gregory Ehrie, according to CNN.US Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said that they believe that Seals "threw off a broader plan" and "probably saved dozens if not more lives," according to NBC news."This was nothing but a senseless, evil, cowardly act of antisemitism and hatred towards not just the Jewish community but law enforcement," said Carpenito. The two suspects "both targeted Jewish victims and law enforcement and we know now that they planned greater acts of mayhem on both communities."Authorities couldn't detail what that broader plan would have been, but said that the suspects had done research on a Jewish community center in Bayonne. The kosher grocery had been cased by the suspects multiple times and several days before the shooting, a Jewish man driving near Newark Airport was shot at and ballistics showed that the bullets were fired by the suspects' guns.Ehrie clarified that the two suspects were not connected to any group, including the Black Hebrew Israelites, although a note found on top of a bloody Bible in the van said that one of the suspects was a follower of the group, according to CNN.A note found on one of the suspects read "FBI's War on Black America," referencing a documentary of the same name in 1990, specifically a part of the film that called for violence against law enforcement.Ehrie warned that a lot of individuals like the suspects in the New Jersey attack are "off the radar.""They aren't doing anything that would bring them to anybody's attention, whether that's by intent or whether that's just by their lifestyles, and then just something goes and they commit to an act like this. That is very, very difficult," said the FBI special agent."There's no organization to look into. There's nobody to infiltrate. There's no undercover work we can do. There's no phone we can tap. There's no anything, our usual techniques to get inside the minds of these people," added Ehrie.In December, two gunmen drove into the small ultra-Orthodox community in Jersey City and opened fire at a kosher grocery store, killing Leah Minda Ferencz, who owned the store with her husband, and Moshe Deutsch, 24. Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49, a non-Jewish immigrant from Ecuador who worked at the store, was also killed in the attack and helped save a wounded Jewish customer.A fourth victim was identified as veteran police officer Joe Seals, a father of five.The two shooters also died in the attack.The scene remained chaotic for several hours as heavily-armed officers arrived and a gun battle ensued between suspects and police. Schools in the area were put on lockdown until the incident ended, and had a delayed start the next day.There has been a 22% increase in antisemitic hate crimes, according to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.JTA Staff contributed to this report.