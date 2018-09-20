Swedish ambassador, Jewish leaders discuss rise in antisemitism

Protesters participate in a demonstration against antisemitism in Parliament Square in London, Britain, March 26, 2018.
(photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Rising antisemitism in Europe and a surge of it here in America brought together the new Swedish ambassador to the United States and leaders of Minnesota’s Jewish community.
(TNS) Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter has sought out meetings with Jewish leaders across the US since taking office a year ago, seeking to address the problem head-on and discuss ways that Sweden is trying to counteract it.
On Tuesday — hours before the start of Judaism’s holiest day, Yom Kippur — Olofsdotter met with Minneapolis Jewish Federation CEO James Cohen and Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.
She said asylum-seekers and refugees from the Middle East who have settled in Sweden sometimes bring anti-Jewish feelings with them.
“We’ve seen a rise of antisemitism in the big cities,” Olofsdotter said. “People don’t change when they cross the border. They carry their old values.”
Sweden’s national plan to stamp out antisemitism includes research, education and coordination that reaches into the classroom, the criminal justice system and even on social media. “That is where a lot of hate flourishes,” she said.
Sweden has also increased security around Jewish institutions after an attack on a synagogue in December. In addition, Sweden is planning a Holocaust remembrance conference in 2020 — similar to one held more than two decades ago, Olofsdotter said.
Olofsdotter’s two-day visit to Minnesota followed the Sept. 9 Swedish national elections in which the far-right, anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats gained ground in the Riksdag, its national legislature, finishing third with 17.6 percent of the vote. The party has its roots in the neo-Nazi movement
and has been on the rise in recent years.
Tuesday’s meeting around a conference table at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis was amicable with exchanges of gifts and ideas, but Cohen did press the ambassador on Sweden’s pro-Palestinian politics and questioned whether that could be fueling antisemitism. Sweden was one of the first countries to recognize Palestine as a state.
Olofsdotter said the Swedish government’s programs stress that differing political views shouldn’t translate to a dislike of entire groups of people, but she indicated that the government can’t stifle the exchange of ideas.
Olofsdotter then turned the question on her American hosts: “How is antisemitism here?”
After years of decline, reports of antisemitic incidents spiked nearly 60 percent last year to 1,986, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit. This was the second-highest number reported since the league started tracking it in 1979.
Hunegs and Cohen described US educational efforts, including a traveling exhibit called “Transfer of Memory,” which includes portraits and the stories of Holocaust survivors who settled in Minnesota.
One of those survivors, Judy Baron, flanked by her two adult children, met with Olofsdotter.
Baron, a Jew originally from Hungary, was imprisoned at Auschwitz and later at another Nazi concentration camp, Bergen-Belsen. When she was liberated, she was taken in critical condition to an emergency hospital in Sweden. She recovered there and met her husband and fellow survivor, Fred Baron. They eventually settled in Minnesota.
Baron, 90, presented the ambassador with a published book of her watercolor paintings and thanked her for the aid Sweden provided to her and her husband 70 years ago.
Baron’s son, Gary, said it’s meaningful that the ambassador is meeting with Jewish leaders and Holocaust survivors against the backdrop of rising antisemitism in Europe.
He said his mother and his late father always held Sweden in the highest regard.
“They didn’t encounter any antisemitism there. Quite the opposite,” he said.
©2018 the Star Tribune (Minneapolis). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>